I was a virtual student at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, by choice. I was already good friends with Zoom when most people were just being introduced to it.
I’m a cyber school alumna of Commonwealth Charter Academy, so online learning has always felt normal to me. When I began at HACC in 2019 as a virtual student, I was academically successful, but struggling to connect with students who were taking classes on campus. I didn’t see them every day, know the inside jokes or relate to almost being late for class. I joined the College’s Virtual Learning Student Advisory Council and began to meet other virtual students, helping to plan events and competitions they could enjoy in an online format.
Rachel Fleagle graduated from HACC on May 13, 2021, with an associate in science degree in communication with a concentration in public relations. While at HACC, she was a New Student Orientation leader; secretary for the Alpha Nu Omega chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Alpha, the national honors society for two-year colleges; and a section editor for the HawkEye online student newspaper.
