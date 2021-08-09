No one wants to hear the words you have cancer, and most people don’t expect to hear those words right before their 29th birthday. This is the reality Ben and Faith Taylor had to face when Ben was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018. Ben’s story started with having a colonoscopy in 2018 that couldn’t be completed because there was a tumor present in his colon.
In June of 2018, he had a sigmoid colectomy. After more scans, they found spots on his liver causing him to have a partial liver resection in November of 2018. Unfortunately, during treatments, they had found spots on his lungs. He had 12 rounds of Folifiri chemotherapy to treat the liver and lungs. In the beginning of this year, he had more scans that showed the spots on his lungs were growing. He again is doing chemotherapy and anti-EGFR therapy and has had over 10 rounds so far with maintenance chemo likely a continued reality in the future.
Devin Day is an American Cancer Society Adams Relay For Life volunteer of our Event Leadership Team. She serves in many roles, one of which is our Fight Back Ceremony Lead! The American Cancer Society is available 365/24/7 for trusted information and patient support by calling 1-800-227-2345 or through our website www.cancer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.