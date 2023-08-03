Have you ever noticed that sleep is an activity that fitness trackers track? Many of us are very focused on the number of steps we take every day or the amount of water we consume. When it comes to sleep, we are not so intent on reaching sleep goals. We do not aim for either quantity or quality of sleep.
In 2017 Matthew Walker, Ph.D., Director of UC Berkeley’s Sleep and Neuroimaging Lab, published the book “Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams.” In the book, he answers what, why, and how about sleep. Reviewing the whole book goes beyond what can be covered in this short article, but some basics about the importance of sleep and how to get a better night’s sleep can be covered.
As it turns out, sleep benefits longevity, enhances memory, creativity, and has the potential to provide some protection from dementia. When we get enough sleep regularly, it can reduce anxiety and depression, leading to a simple overall increase in a positive sense of well-being. Walker notes in chapter six that there have been “17,000 well-scrutinized scientific reports” documenting these claims. A good night’s sleep is a recipe for improved health in general.
So how does one get a good night’s sleep? The steps start with some preparation. Having a quiet, dark room dedicated to sleeping is an important starting point. This means no TV or other electronic devices, such as cell phones, in the bedroom. The room should be used for sleep only. If that is impossible or impractical, aim to use the bed only for rest. Keep other activities at a desk. If getting the room truly dark is difficult, then investing in a sleep mask provides a dark room no matter what is glowing in the room. Next, starting early in the day, limit caffeine consumption. Besides being in obvious drinks, such as coffee and sodas, caffeine is in several over-the-counter medications. Caffeine takes several hours to clear our bodies and can disrupt sleep long after we consume it. It is recommended to cut off all caffeine consumption by mid-afternoon. Finally, being physically active during the day with a walk or workout will also help.
Once evening comes, the next steps for preparing for a full night’s sleep can start. Meals and alcohol should be over at least an hour, if not longer, before bed. Screen time should also end an hour before bedtime. I suggest shifting to reading things on paper, like this newspaper or a book. Much like children respond well to a nightly routine of baths, tooth brushing, and the same nightly bedtime, we benefit from a routine as well. Establishing the same time every night is essential. Choose a time that allows for between seven to 10 hours of actual sleep.
Once in bed, it’s okay to listen to soft music, radio, or even a podcast as you drift off. Just keep the listening material calming. There are sleep apps that specialize in just this kind of listening. Sleep should come within 30 minutes. If it does not, do not stay in bed. Get up, go to another room, and find something quiet to do without screens. When you feel sleepy, return to bed and try again. If sleep problems continue regularly to be a problem, seek the advice of a doctor to determine if other health concerns need to be addressed.
Margaret H. Swartz, PsyD, is a licensed psychologist in private practice with Yorlan Psychology Associates. She is an active member of the Healthy Adams County Behavioral Health Task Force.
