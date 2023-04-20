April is an important month for Adams County Sexual Assault Services as it marks the 22nd anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). Sadly, sexual violence remains a significant issue worldwide, with an estimated one in three women and one in six men experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime. In the United States, a sexual assault occurs every 73 seconds and every nine minutes, that assault is against a child.

SAAM provides a critical opportunity for communities to come together and educate themselves on how to prevent sexual assault. Our organization is dedicated to raising awareness about this issue and empowering individuals to help prevent sexual violence.

Atle Walter is the direct services supervisor of Adams County Sexual Assault Services and a member of Healthy Adams County’s Domestic Violence Task Force.

