April is an important month for Adams County Sexual Assault Services as it marks the 22nd anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). Sadly, sexual violence remains a significant issue worldwide, with an estimated one in three women and one in six men experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime. In the United States, a sexual assault occurs every 73 seconds and every nine minutes, that assault is against a child.
SAAM provides a critical opportunity for communities to come together and educate themselves on how to prevent sexual assault. Our organization is dedicated to raising awareness about this issue and empowering individuals to help prevent sexual violence.
This year’s theme, “Drawing Connections: Prevention Demands Equity,” emphasizes how systems of oppression, such as racism, sexism, and classism, contribute to higher rates of sexual harassment, assault, and abuse. It’s crucial to recognize and work together to dismantle these systems to end sexual violence worldwide.
To promote awareness and prevention, we are organizing events at Gettysburg College and HACC Gettysburg, including SAAM Day of Action, a Consent and Cupcakes event, yoga, Denim Day, and more. These events create a safe and supportive environment where individuals can learn about sexual assault and the importance of prevention.
We understand that healing and recovery from sexual violence can be challenging, but we are here to help. Our organization provides a wide range of resources, including a confidential 24-hour crisis hotline, individual crisis counseling, medical and legal advocacy and accompaniments, support with the filing of sexual violence protection orders and protection from intimidation orders, community outreach and educational events, interpretation, and access to a comprehensive network of resources and referrals.
As a call to action, we encourage community members to educate themselves on how they can help dismantle systems of oppression and promote equality. Simple actions, such as challenging harmful language and beliefs, can make a significant impact. Additionally, we urge community members to support survivors and prevent sexual violence by contacting our organization or calling the 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 1-888-772-7227 or visiting http://www.pcar.org/prevention/sexual-assault-awareness-month to learn more about how they can get involved.
Adams County Sexual Assault Services is committed to serving those impacted by sexual harassment, abuse, and assault in Adams County. We appreciate the ongoing support of our community and look forward to working together to empower survivors and end sexual violence. Let’s make a difference together this April and beyond.
Atle Walter is the direct services supervisor of Adams County Sexual Assault Services and a member of Healthy Adams County’s Domestic Violence Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.