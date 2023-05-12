There are a few great things about May at the Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC). First, there’s the water, those lovely April showers. Thanks to the rain at the end of April, Adams County moved out of moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, so we’re starting the warmer months in good shape.

Then there’s the Adams County Planting Partnership’s spring seedling distribution, which was an amazing success. Thanks to the cheerful work of 60 volunteers, we labeled, sorted, and sent home roughly 10,000 native seedlings to more than 300 local planting partners, folks who want to improve our local ecosystem by planting beautiful carbon-sequestering, stormwater-filtering, oxygen-producing native trees and shrubs. Every May, we get to take some time to pat ourselves on the back before we get busy planning our fall seedling distribution. It’s a remarkably satisfying project to be part of. If you’d like to join us, or if you’d like to adopt some seedlings of your own, you can sign up at http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org/contact-us.

Chris Little is the secretary of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County.

