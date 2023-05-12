There are a few great things about May at the Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC). First, there’s the water, those lovely April showers. Thanks to the rain at the end of April, Adams County moved out of moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, so we’re starting the warmer months in good shape.
Then there’s the Adams County Planting Partnership’s spring seedling distribution, which was an amazing success. Thanks to the cheerful work of 60 volunteers, we labeled, sorted, and sent home roughly 10,000 native seedlings to more than 300 local planting partners, folks who want to improve our local ecosystem by planting beautiful carbon-sequestering, stormwater-filtering, oxygen-producing native trees and shrubs. Every May, we get to take some time to pat ourselves on the back before we get busy planning our fall seedling distribution. It’s a remarkably satisfying project to be part of. If you’d like to join us, or if you’d like to adopt some seedlings of your own, you can sign up at http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org/contact-us.
Another great thing about May is we welcome new members to our board of directors. At our annual meeting last month, we bid a fond farewell to three dedicated volunteers who stepped down from our board after completing their term limits: Mark Berg, Pat Naugle, and Steve Zimmerman. They may be former directors now, but we dearly hope they’ll remain active volunteers. Stepping onto the board are four new folks: Joe Hallinan, Richard Lewis, Bill Steinour, and Pat Verderosa.
Joe isn’t new to the alliance, however. Until recently, he was the watershed specialist at the Adams County Conservation District and the driving force behind the establishment of the Adams County Planting Partnership. He recently joined the Chesapeake Bay Foundation as manager of Pennsylvania’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, which aims to plant (you guessed it) 10 million trees in Pennsylvania by the end of 2025.
Richard Lewis is the former president and chief executive officer of the Forest Resources Association and past president of the Pennsylvania Forestry Association and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, where he currently serves as at-large commissioner. He’s also served as director of forest resources for the American Forest Council and as a senior district forester with the New Jersey Bureau of Forestry. Richard has been active in WAAC’s pathogen-testing program.
Bill Steinour holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Mount St. Mary’s University and a medical degree from Jefferson Medical College. He’s a retired emergency medicine physician, a certified invasive plant patroller with the Lake Stewards of Maine, and an active volunteer in WAAC’s ongoing stream-monitoring program.
Pat Verderosa has lived in the Gettysburg area since 1989 and recently retired after more than 40 years working in the legal and financial services sector. We’re fortunate to have her expertise on the Adams County Planting Partnership’s leadership team, and we’re thrilled that she agreed to join the WAAC board along with Joe, Richard, and Bill.
We’re excited for the coming year. We just kicked off another season of testing for pathogens in our streams. Early results suggest that those entering our streams (anglers, take note) should take precautions. We’re also expanding our stream-monitoring program and, as mentioned, looking toward another native seedling distribution this fall, among other projects.
If you’re interested in learning more about the alliance and the many ways we work to protect and enhance the water resources here in Adams County, visit http://AdamsWatersheds.org.
Chris Little is the secretary of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County.
