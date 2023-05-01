It’s our birthday. South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) is celebrating 57 years of service to Adams County. The national Community Action Network celebrates 58 years of service to our country (they had a small head start on us).

2022 marks the 58th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities overcome obstacles that keep people in poverty. Over 1,000 agencies across the country are working daily to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors, making communities stronger and helping families across the US to thrive. This year, SCCAP, a proud member of the Community Action Network, will also commemorate 57 years of helping families throughout Adams and Franklin counties.

Megan Shreve is the chief executive officer of SCCAP. Their mission is to: empower, engage and cultivate community action, creating innovative and effective solutions to end poverty.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.