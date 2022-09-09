August was a busy month for the Watershed Alliance of Adams County, an organization of volunteers dedicated to protecting and enhancing the surface waters of the county, as we initiated sampling for pathogens in Adams County streams.
Each week, usually Monday morning, unless there had been more than a quarter-inch of rain in the previous 24 hours, which delayed several samples until Tuesday or Wednesday, 16 volunteers collected a total 105 samples at 21 locations across the county. The samples were submitted to Laboratory, Analytical & Biological Services, in New Oxford, where they were analyzed for E. coli, bacteria known to cause illness in many people who might use the water for drinking or recreational purposes.
Many Pennsylvania surface waters are listed as “impaired,” meaning they are less than suitable for at least one of several purposes; among them recreation, aquatic life, fish consumption and drinking water. We chose to sample locations known to commonly be used for recreational purposes, such as wading, swimming or fishing, and the project was slated in August because the normally high temperatures and low water are optimum growing conditions for the coliform bacteria. The list of testing sites and initial results may be seen at http://www.adamswatersheds.org/ under the “Stream Monitoring” tab.
And the early results? Not so good. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) standards rate as unsuitable for recreational purposes an E. coli level of 126 units per 100 milliliters of water. At that level, the EPA says, about 36 people of every 1,000 are likely to experience at least minor stomach upset, diarrhea and related discomfort. The presence of E. coli also may indicate the presence of more harmful bacteria.
Two sites, Conewago Creek at the state game lands off Old Harrisburg Road and Birch Run below the old dam site, were consistently better than the standards. On the other hand, eight sites were consistently worse than the standards, among them Latimore Creek at the rec area, Bermudian Creek at Old Carlisle Road, Marsh Creek adjacent to Scott Road and Toms Creek at the covered bridge.
We do not know the exact cause of the high numbers. DNA testing, at significantly higher cost in money and time, likely would reveal whether the source is human or animal. Repeating the coliform testing, but in more places, might point toward possible sources. Planning already is underway to perform the latter effort before summer turns too much to fall temperatures.
Meanwhile, we suggest Adams Countians use caution when using the county’s surface waters for recreation. For instance, although wading in most places may not be a huge risk, wading with open abrasions and cuts could be a greater risk. Swimming likely presents the greatest risk; swimmers are likely to swallow gulps of water, ingesting larger quantities of the bacteria. Stay tuned for more information as sampling continues.
We’d like to acknowledge our partners for this project, among them Adams County Trout Unlimited, Friends of Toms Creek, and the Adams County Conservation District. It was funded in part by a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant, through the South Mountain Partnership. We now need to analyze all the data we collected, review them with DEP, then publish what we learn to interested parties, which should include anyone who steps into a stream in Adams County.
John Messeder is an award-winning environmental columnist and member of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County Board of Directors. He may be contacted at john@johnmesseder.com.
