Every new generation of parents is faced with challenges that did not exist for their parents. The first time there were phones, televisions, and even movies were challenging for new parents and changed family dynamics. Now the popularity of social media sites demands that parents pay attention.

Perhaps you’ve read about the recent U.S. Surgeon General’s advisory on Social Media and Youth Mental Health or have seen the ads for Dove’s “the real cost of beauty ideals” campaign. Maybe you are tired of dealing with your child’s repeated pleas for unhealthy (and often expensive) snack foods when grocery shopping. Up to 95% of teens ages 13-17 and almost 40% of children ages 8-12 report using social media. As a parent, you may feel overwhelmed just trying to keep up.

Etta Saltos has a Ph.D. in human nutrition and is currently chair of the Children’s Health and Nutrition Task Force, Healthy Adams County, which focuses on fostering effective nutrition behaviors in parenting. Kathy Ciolino is a retired elementary school principal, early childhood advocate, and member of the Children’s Health and Nutrition Task Force.

