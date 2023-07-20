Every new generation of parents is faced with challenges that did not exist for their parents. The first time there were phones, televisions, and even movies were challenging for new parents and changed family dynamics. Now the popularity of social media sites demands that parents pay attention.
Perhaps you’ve read about the recent U.S. Surgeon General’s advisory on Social Media and Youth Mental Health or have seen the ads for Dove’s “the real cost of beauty ideals” campaign. Maybe you are tired of dealing with your child’s repeated pleas for unhealthy (and often expensive) snack foods when grocery shopping. Up to 95% of teens ages 13-17 and almost 40% of children ages 8-12 report using social media. As a parent, you may feel overwhelmed just trying to keep up.
Social media use by children and teens provides some benefits. It can provide connections to others their age with whom they share interests, characteristics, and abilities – people they might not connect with in their daily lives. For those experiencing signs of mental illness, social media can provide a gateway to seeking treatment.
However, social media use can also affect children and teens negatively. Increased use of social media can lead to poor body image (children and teens comparing themselves to “ideals” from altered images), which can lead to anxiety, depression, and eating disorders. Social media use at night can lead to poor sleep, which can affect a child’s ability to learn. Many foods advertised on social media are processed foods that are unhealthy, leading to a child making poor food choices which can lead to becoming overweight or obese. Time spent on social media can expose a child to cyberbullying (where the bully’s identity may be hidden) and to predators who pose as children but are actually adults with bad intentions.
How can you help your child navigate social media safely? The Surgeon General’s report has the following tips for parents:
· Have regular face-to-face conversations with your child. Share your beliefs, hopes, and dreams for them
· Create a family media use plan to set boundaries at home and teach your child how to use technology safely. The American Academy of Pediatrics’ “Family Media Plan” webpage can help you set up your family’s plan, and additional resources can be found on the “Online Safety” webpage from Respective Solutions.
· Create tech-free zones for your family with no phones, tablets, or computers allowed, such as at the dinner table or one hour before bedtime.
· Encourage your child to have in-person relationships with friends by participating in sports, church youth groups, school clubs, 4-H, Scouts, or other extracurricular activities.
· Model responsible social media behavior. Your child will not give up their phone during family meals if you are on your phone during meals.
· Work with other parents to set up common boundaries for your children’s social media use.
· Let your child know they can always come to you when they are being bullied or harassed online. Report any problems to school, online platforms, and/or local law enforcement.
We cannot turn the clock back. We want our children to cope with their new normal. As parents, we must guide them carefully through territory we did not experience as children. But then again, that is what all parents must do. Our children are the future.
Etta Saltos has a Ph.D. in human nutrition and is currently chair of the Children’s Health and Nutrition Task Force, Healthy Adams County, which focuses on fostering effective nutrition behaviors in parenting. Kathy Ciolino is a retired elementary school principal, early childhood advocate, and member of the Children’s Health and Nutrition Task Force.
