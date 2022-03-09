Five years ago, Utah passed a law lowering its blood-alcohol content (BAC) limit for driving to .05 percent from .08 percent, the limit in Pennsylvania and the other 48 states. Nearly a decade ago, the National Transportation Safety Board, responsible for transportation-related accident investigations, including those on roads, issued a call for states to lower their BAC limit from .08 percent to .05 percent or lower.
How fast a person’s BAC rises varies based on a number of factors: the number of drinks; how fast you drink; your weight; your gender; food in your stomach. A standard drink contains about half an ounce of pure alcohol. That’s how much is in 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of “spirits.” People often swear they are “fine” after several drinks; in fact, the failure to recognize alcohol impairment is often a symptom of impairment. Drivers with BAC of .08 percent are approximately four times more likely to crash than drivers with BAC of zero.
The alcohol industry responded to the Utah law with a sarcastic full-page “Thank you” ad in a local newspaper. It was signed “Sincerely, Colorado,” a rival ski destination, expressing gratitude from the neighboring state for the “competitive advantage.” “This new law won’t save lives, but it will make criminals out of moderate and responsible social drinkers and hurt Utah’s tourism and hospitality industries” read the ad paid for by the American Beverage Institute.
Does the Utah law save lives? To compare fatal crash rates over time, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) studied the number of deadly crashes per 100 million miles traveled on roads across the country. Researchers compared the figures for 2016 – the year before Utah passed its .05 percent law – with 2019’s, the year after the law took effect.
The fatal crash rate in Utah fell 19.8 percent from 2016 to 2019. For the rest of the country, it went down 5.6 percent during that period, according to NHTSA. “The crash analyses highlighted reliable reductions in crash rates and alcohol involvement in crashes associated with the new law that were consistent with, or greater than, those observed or predicted by prior research,” NHTSA concluded. Although people in Utah drove more in 2019, the number of deaths on the road fell to 248 that year, compared with 281 fatalities in 2016.
And the tourism industry? Jackson Shedelbower, communications director for the American Beverage Institute, said a law like Utah’s has “a broad, depressing effect on the restaurant experience” because customers are suddenly being “threatened with jail time … for having a glass or two of wine with dinner.” To the contrary, the NHTSA study found alcohol sales and per capita consumption continued to increase after the law took effect, as did sales tax revenue from restaurants, hotels and resorts. Flights to Salt Lake City also rose, the report said.
When Utah’s legislature was debating lowering the legal limit, Nathan Rafferty, chief executive of industry marketing group Ski Utah, also argued the move would undercut the tourist economy and add to the perception that skiers can’t easily enjoy a drink while visiting the state. After NHTSA’s study and indications that roads have gotten safer, Rafferty changed his mind.
