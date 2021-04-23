Now, at the end of 2021’s National Volunteer Week, I would like to take the time to recognize and thank the many volunteers throughout the library system who, every day, work alongside the library staff to support our purpose of connecting people to opportunities that enrich their lives.
There are also those who volunteer with the Friends of the Library groups. The Friends of the Adams County Library, The Friends of the Littlestown Library, The Friends of the New Oxford Area Library and the newly-formed Friends of the Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin are all volunteer groups that are serving to benefit the libraries in their communities. These volunteer organizations help the library grow and thrive thanks to their generous gifts of time and resources.
