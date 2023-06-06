Reuniting pets with their loving families is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do at the Adams County SPCA. Sadly, just like everything else, scammers have found a way to ruin this for us and the pet owners who have lost their beloved pets and animal lovers who want to help.

You find yourself sitting on the sofa and scrolling through Facebook to catch up with what’s happening. Maybe you see what a friend is having for dinner, grandkids playing with their friends, or just a joke that makes you laugh out loud. You keep scrolling when you come across a gut-wrenching post about an injured, lost or found pet that grabs your attention. You want to help, so you immediately share the post on your profile or in other groups.

Pam Curley is the president of the board of directors of the Adams County SPCA and shares her home with five past shelter residents (three dogs and two cats), a leopard gecko, and a supportive husband.

