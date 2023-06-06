Reuniting pets with their loving families is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do at the Adams County SPCA. Sadly, just like everything else, scammers have found a way to ruin this for us and the pet owners who have lost their beloved pets and animal lovers who want to help.
You find yourself sitting on the sofa and scrolling through Facebook to catch up with what’s happening. Maybe you see what a friend is having for dinner, grandkids playing with their friends, or just a joke that makes you laugh out loud. You keep scrolling when you come across a gut-wrenching post about an injured, lost or found pet that grabs your attention. You want to help, so you immediately share the post on your profile or in other groups.
After you share the post, a scammer changes the original post to a deceptive rental ad or sometimes to a link pointing to a survey that “guarantees” a cash prize. Now, your friends think that you have recommended that content. These bait-and-switch ads aim to either get a deposit for a rental property before the user gets a chance to see the home or get your personal information, which could lead to identity theft. This is a form of social engineering, or using psychological manipulation to trick users into making security mistakes or giving away sensitive information. Once you are identified as an easy target, you subject yourself to other scam attempts.
Another popular scam is someone posting the animal’s picture and asking for money to help with emergency veterinary care or help with the cost of caring for the animal until they can find the owner. Either way, they are asking for money. These posts are shared in local buy-and-sell groups because there is already a sense of community, and people may not realize that scammers are targeting members. Scammers sometimes also turn comments off on the posts so other group members can’t oust them, leading unsuspecting members to directly message them.
In the past, when residents used to call in and say that their pet went missing, we would post a picture of the animal, along with a general location where the pet was last seen. We would also include the owner’s first name and phone number. That way, if one of our 30,000 Facebook followers saw the lost pet, they could call the owner immediately. Sadly, the owners started to get hundreds of fraudulent phone calls and text messages. As a result, we use our number instead of the owner’s number on our Facebook page. If someone is legitimately calling to say that they saw the pet, they may have to leave a message if we are busy (since we also get all the scammers’ calls), causing everyone to lose valuable time in the search.
Pets are considered part of the family. If your child went missing, you would do everything you could to get them back. Most Americans feel the same way about their pets. Unfortunately, some scammers take advantage of that. Here are a few things you should do the next time you see that sad puppy post:
- Do a bit of digging before re-sharing a post on your profile. Read the information carefully and look at the profile of the person who created and shared the original post. If the profile is from Florida, but the post is shared in a Pennsylvania group, it may be a red flag of a bait-and-switch post.
- Find out when the poster created the Facebook profile. Scammers always create profiles when their old one gets banned or even spoof other active accounts. If you click on their profile, it will tell you how long they have been a member of the group. You can also find additional information on their public profile.
- Do a reverse image search on Google. That will allow you to find out if the pictures you saw were used on other ads or websites in different cities.
- Find similar posts. Copy and paste the text from the post into Facebook’s search tool to see if other posts with the same text and different pictures show up.
- If you suspect a post is a scam, report it to Facebook or the admin(s) of the group where you saw the post.
To those of you who do share legitimate posts or assist your friends and neighbors with a lost or injured pet, we thank you for helping our four-legged family members.
Pam Curley is the president of the board of directors of the Adams County SPCA and shares her home with five past shelter residents (three dogs and two cats), a leopard gecko, and a supportive husband.
