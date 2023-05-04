There is a definite strength in numbers. An appropriately channeled force is unstoppable. Would you say that about your willpower? What if you joined your willpower with that of others? That certainly applies to Adams County Chapter Habitat for Humanity (aka Adams County Habitat or just Habitat). There are many ways to contribute your time, talent, or treasure to the cause of Habitat, be it a volunteer or a donor. There are numerous ways to volunteer, such as working on blitz builds, being a vendor that offers lower-cost housing construction services, or serving on a committee or the Board of Adams County Habitat.

The path that led me to serve on the board began as a teenager, helping with blitz builds. I firmly believe that owning your own house is part of the American dream. My parents influenced this belief by raising me in a house of their own, purchased with their own money. Nineteen years ago, I joined the ranks of proud homeowners upon having a house built. However, not all motivated individuals who dream of their own homes are as privileged as I have been. I also believe in neighbors helping neighbors by giving a hand up, not a handout.

Linda M. Larson was born and raised in Gettysburg and continues to live in Gettysburg. She is the treasurer of Adams County Habitat for Humanity.

