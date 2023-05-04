There is a definite strength in numbers. An appropriately channeled force is unstoppable. Would you say that about your willpower? What if you joined your willpower with that of others? That certainly applies to Adams County Chapter Habitat for Humanity (aka Adams County Habitat or just Habitat). There are many ways to contribute your time, talent, or treasure to the cause of Habitat, be it a volunteer or a donor. There are numerous ways to volunteer, such as working on blitz builds, being a vendor that offers lower-cost housing construction services, or serving on a committee or the Board of Adams County Habitat.
The path that led me to serve on the board began as a teenager, helping with blitz builds. I firmly believe that owning your own house is part of the American dream. My parents influenced this belief by raising me in a house of their own, purchased with their own money. Nineteen years ago, I joined the ranks of proud homeowners upon having a house built. However, not all motivated individuals who dream of their own homes are as privileged as I have been. I also believe in neighbors helping neighbors by giving a hand up, not a handout.
Two and half years ago, an Adams County Habitat board member invited me to join the board. Having “retired” from a previous field of endeavor with the power of time on my hands, I accepted. Being a landlord for the past 14 years and having the power of experience in buying multiple houses and living in my own home, along with the board member’s powerful encouragement, finally gave me enough confidence to join. After two years in, along with some prior training by an officer ready to give someone else an opportunity, I gladly accepted the nomination. I was elected as treasurer of Adams County Habitat for Humanity.
Being self-taught in certain areas of bookkeeping and having experience with QuickBooks gives me added confidence as I serve as treasurer on my first board ever. And I continue to learn more, much to my delight, about Habitat, how a board works, QuickBooks, etc. My duties as treasurer of our local Habitat include:
- Checking the P.O. box.
- Paying the bills.
- Notifying the secretary of donations so donors can be thanked.
- Giving monthly reports to the board.
- Working with the mortgage servicing treasurer.
- Drafting an annual budget.
- Getting taxes filed and maintaining treasurer records.
I want to extend an invitation. These are exciting times for our local Habitat. Our numbers are on an upward trend, be it the number of newer board members, the number of homes being built (aiming for two houses a year, up from one house a year), or the number of community partnerships. There is still plenty of opportunity for participation: revamping our social media presence, developing or working on a campaign to advocate for affordable housing, looking for suitable lots for us to consider buying, and expanding our revenue sources, including grants. Consider attending one of the monthly board meetings, volunteering on a blitz build, donating funds, or just spreading the word on social media. If you have the will, then you have the power to make a difference. Please contact us through our email at adamscountyhabitatforhumanity@gmail.com or our Facebook page at Adams County Habitat for Humanity.
Linda M. Larson was born and raised in Gettysburg and continues to live in Gettysburg. She is the treasurer of Adams County Habitat for Humanity.
