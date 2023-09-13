When meeting or talking to someone in the community, sometimes the question of where you work comes up. The response is sometimes generalized to “I work for the county,” to which there is the follow-up question. “Oh, what department or which office?” This leaves one to say, “I work for Children and Youth Services (CYS)”. That is followed by a steady silence or an awkward “Oh.” This is because most people have a basic understanding of the work that CYS does but do not know what all that work entails.
Inside the walls of CYS, so much more is happening than just investigating allegations of abuse and neglect. While investigating allegations is a significant part of the work, CYS also has an independent living program that offers older youth opportunities to learn about topics such as basic cooking, budgeting, applying for jobs and college, and other self-sufficiency skills to help them along the way to independence as an adult. We also support other services in the community, such as Collaborating for Youth, Strengthening Families, and Incredible Years. We also work with schools and families to prevent or address truancy. Depending on the case, the agency might also help families pay for monthly rent, utilities, or food. The agency has connections with other community service groups that can provide families with bookbags, school supplies, clothing, and food. This helps our families meet their basic needs so they can move forward instead of wondering, “How do I survive today?”
