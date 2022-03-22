It starts the same. You get a phone call from “Microsoft,” your computer starts flashing “call this number” or you get an email saying you have been charged for a service and to get a refund call this number. This has happened to most if not all of us. Many recognize it for what it is, a scam trying to get your money.
On a personal note – someone I am close to got a phone call the other day and when the phone was answered all they heard from the other end was “Grandma” which they responded with “Jimmy” (name changed). The scammer now knows who to pretend to be. Long story short “Jimmy” was in an accident, was at the police station, and needed $10,000. After taking 30 seconds to call “Jimmy” we learned that he was at home and had not been driving that day at all let alone in an accident. While this story has a semi-happy ending, no money was lost, but the person who received the phone call had to walk around for hours worrying and stressing about what to do to help.
Unfortunately too many (one is too many) call the number with confidence thinking the person on the other side of the phone is legitimate so they try to help.
It is important to remember that in this world very rarely will someone reach out to offer help for no reason especially over the internet.
There are three red flags:
• No legitimate company will ever reach out and offer help. Some will help if you reach out to them, however we need to be cautious of this as well as these bad actors have setup websites that publish support numbers for companies (Comcast, Norton, etc.) that are instead connecting you to there scam companies that will pretend to be a legitimate company. Once your guard is down, you are more likely to fall for the scam.
• If you are ever contacted unsolicited and they offer to remote in to your computer to help you. STOP. Hang up the phone immediately and call someone you trust.
• Even if you make it past flags one and two, once they ask for payment in gift card, bank transfer or cryptocurrency, again stop, hang up the phone and call someone you trust, a computer savvy friend/relative. Or your local computer repair shop. No legitimate company will ever ask for these payment types.
What should I do if I fell for the scam?
If you paid them any money: With credit card or check– call your bank and let them know ASAP they can get you money back most of the time; You bought gift cards – low chance of getting money back, however you can try calling the support number on the gift cards you purchased; You paid them in bitcoin or other crypto currency – unfortunately given the anonymous nature of the currency your money is gone and can not be recovered.
If they remoted in and you did not give them any money: Contact a computer repair shop to assist – we cannot tell for sure if they infected your computer so the best way to be sure is to have your computer reloaded; Contact your bank and have a hold placed on your account; Change passwords to important internet accounts (bank, Cc, amazon, etc.) Many people save their password in the browser. This information can be seen/stolen by the person who remoted into your computer and may be compromised.
What’s the most important thing you can do if you have been a victim of a scam? Talk about to your circle of family and friends. Do not be ashamed; I can guarantee that it has happened to someone smarter than you. Roughly 59.4 million Americans have lost money to phone scams over the past year and about 19 percent fell victim more than once. The amount of money that was “stolen” last year is estimated at 30 billion dollars.
While we think of our older and typically less tech savvy population as the primary victims of these types of scams the reality is that just as many if not more victims are under 45. It is normal and expected for you to feel ashamed, embarrassed and dare I say dumb for “falling” for the scam. This leads to us not telling anyone about it. I say talk about it as you may save you mother, aunt or friend from falling victim in the future if you talk about it. You do not have to completely honest, if you were taken for a large amount of money then leave that part out if it is too embarrassing.
If you have one of them on the phone and you have not yet given them any money it is important to remember that these people are very good at what they do. Hang up the phone and do not engage them in anyway. Do not argue with them or accuse them of being scammers.
When people come to me after being scammed it is almost always the same things I here: “They said they were from Microsoft,” “ I thought it might have been a scam.”
Even after I tell my clients that every word they (the scammer) said was a lie and no “Peter,” “Jennifer” or “John” was not their real name. I almost always get a “but ….” in response.
No one wants to admit they got taken advantage of, however if we talk about it instead of hiding it you may prevent it from happening to someone else you care about. This is one issue that lives in the dark and if we can just shine a very bright spotlight on it, make it something we discuss at family get-togethers, on the drive to the store and honestly even to complete strangers, we can make a change.
If you see an older lady in line in front of you at Walmart trying to buy multiple $500 gift cards, just ask her if everything is OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.