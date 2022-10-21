As much as I am in denial, the colder months are approaching and the need for helpful services in our area is in greater demand than ever before.

Costs are still on the rise and there are more people finding themselves struggling to make ends meet, seeking assistance just to get through each day.

Laura McMahon is the executive director at the United Way of Adams County. Contact her at 717-334-5809 or email Lmcmahon@uwadams.org.

