As much as I am in denial, the colder months are approaching and the need for helpful services in our area is in greater demand than ever before.
Costs are still on the rise and there are more people finding themselves struggling to make ends meet, seeking assistance just to get through each day.
Adams County is blessed with numerous organizations and programs that are focused on providing basic resources to our neighbors in need, many of them driven by the generosity of local volunteers.
As we come to the final week of food donation collections for Bag the Bounty, the United Way of Adams County is seeking volunteers to help with pickups and with sorting items at the Gettysburg Times before they are distributed to various agencies in the community. Sorting will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.
If you’re available to help, please contact Chris at cbunty@uwadams.org or call 717-334-5809. The United Way is also looking for donations of themed baskets to use as prizes for the 31 Days of Giving fundraiser held in December. If you love to work on crafty projects, please consider giving a basket to use for a prize. This is also a great way to promote your local business with a themed basket of items from your inventory! Call the United Way for more details on how to contribute.
Looking a few months ahead, mark your calendars for the 16th annual Woman’s Purse Auction on March 2, 2023 at the Wyndham Hotel Ballroom in Gettysburg. More information will be available soon; the proceeds from this event benefit the United Way’s Ready to Learn Initiative and the county’s independent living program.
Girls on the Run is in need of energetic and enthusiastic volunteers to help at the South Central PA 5K Celebration at York College of Pennsylvania on Dec. 3.
The event begins with activities at 8 a.m. and the 5K kicks off at 9 a.m. Volunteers ensure that the girls in the program have a day they will never forget.
Volunteers must be at least age 16 and commit to a time frame of two to four hours.
Learn more at http://www.capareagirlsontherun.org.
The Adams County Office for Aging is in need of volunteers to deliver daily hot meals and boxes of frozen foods to residents in the Gettysburg area.
It takes around one hour at most for the delivery process, depending on how many people are on each route.
For more information or to get involved, call 717-334-9296 or email inquiry@acofa.org.
If you love working with kids, Big Brothers Big Sisters of York & Adams County is looking for volunteers to mentor at-risk youth in our community.
Volunteer “Bigs” are matched up with a “Little” between the ages of six and 13 and meet anywhere from two to four times each month to do activities together. Contact Big Brothers Big Sisters at 717-843-0051 or email office@bbbsyorkadams.org to learn how to make a positive change in the life of an Adams County child.
Local disasters can happen at any time and help is always needed for those affected by these tragic events.
Whether you’re helping a displaced family or providing care to an ill or injured veteran, the Red Cross can use your help. Learn about how you can become a disaster response and recovery volunteer or help at local blood drives by calling 717-714-1258 or email Cynthia.Matthew@redcross.org. You can apply online at http://www.redcross.org/volunteer.
The Salvation Army needs volunteers to ring the bell during the Annual Red Kettle Campaign from Friday, Nov. 25 through Christmas Eve. Shifts are 90 minutes long, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Walmart in Gettysburg.
To volunteer, contact Jed Smith at mjsmith22030@yahoo.com or call 571-213-6177. Mission of Mercy is looking for a local dentist and a nurse to volunteer their time one Wednesday per month in Gettysburg at the mobile dental clinic, as well as a volunteer driver for two days each month. If you are able to fill these important roles, please call 717-253-2907 or email Jennifer White at jwhite@aMissionofMercy.org.
There are lots of opportunities to give back to your community by giving the gift of your time and talent in the coming months.
Discover why some of the richest people in the world are not millionaires, they are volunteers. And don’t forget to support your favorite charities through the Giving Spree on Nov. 3.
