The sister city program between Gettysburg and the city of Leon in Nicaragua has many facets and programs, including the chance for personal exchange across cultures. People from Nicaragua learn about the U.S. and people from Adams Country get to know people from Nicaragua. The COVID pandemic, which is still at a peak in Nicaragua, has meant such exchange has been through computers and cell phones rather than in person over the last few years. The annual delegations back and forth between the two countries were not possible.
For the sister city program of Project Gettysburg Leon (PGL), one of the more recent in-country projects has been support of a local gardens project. Five young Nicaraguan women manage this, with PGL support. They work on gardens in four pre-schools for low-income children, a school for children with disabilities, two other schools and a home for expectant mothers from rural areas who spend the last month of their pregnancy in the city of Leon. Besides helping to establish and maintain these gardens, the young women also teach how to set up such gardens at home and teach about the need for a diversified diet.
In the two years that this gardens program in Nicaragua has been up and running, there has been little opportunity for the women to get to know people from Gettysburg. For other programs, such as the artists and dance teachers whom PGL also support, there have been chances to meet face to face with people from Gettysburg, both in the U.S. and in Nicaragua. Delegations of artists have taught in Adams County schools and done presentations at the U.S. Embassy in Washington, D.C. The hope is that the women of PGL’s garden project will someday have the same opportunity, perhaps together with the gardeners of The Painted Turtle Farm at Gettysburg College. What is certain is there has been opportunity lost, along with time, since the pandemic prevented such exchange across cultures and between places.
This has affected more than just a chance to say hello. Early this year, one of PGL’s most long-term supporters passed away. Lou Hamman was a teacher at Gettysburg College for several generation of students in Religious Studies, but he was also someone who loved Nicaragua and PGL’s way of bridging the gap across distances and cultures by way of its sister city program. For every delegation that came to Gettysburg, Lou always came to meet the Nicaraguans who were our guests and his guests. His courtesy and genuine interest in their lives made him memorable for them, and it is truly sad that he won’t be able to meet the next group of Nicaraguans that PGL invites. The women of the gardens program will never meet Lou. Sadly, he will never meet them. Such ties are not only about gardens, or about visits, but are about how people connect even when it is so very hard across time, language and distance. Lou always made that connection. PGL hopes to keep making that happen in the future, to keep the kind of kindness Lou always showed to his Nicaraguan friends as a part of the sister city relationship.
