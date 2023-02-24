I’ve been performing story times for about 10 years, and currently do three to four story times every week. Needless to say, I’ve read a lot of picture books. Having read so many books, it’s hard when people ask me what my favorite read aloud picture books are. I have so many! I’ve found that my favorites tend to involve books where I can use different voices, that include rhyming or singing, and that encourage movement. But I also enjoy reading aloud books that lend themselves to be read with a softer voice, where the words almost feel like a lullaby.
So, what are your favorite books to read aloud? The titles submitted through our website include a variety of books: “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault; “The Napping House” by Audrey Wood; “Library Lil” by Suzanne Williams; “Go, Dog. Go!” by P.D. Eastman; “The Giant Jam Sandwich” by John Vernon Lord and Janet Burroway; “The Runaway Bunny” by Margaret Wise Brown; “Fox in Socks” by Dr. Seuss; “I Yam a Donkey!” by Cece Bell; “Should I Share My Ice Cream?” by Mo Willems; “You Are Special” by Max Lucado; “Chrysanthemum” by Kevin Henke. Were any of your favorites on the list?
If you’re just starting out reading aloud bigger books to little ones, I suggest shorter chapter books, which are longer than picture books but still have some pictures. Try to pick books that include things your child will like, but don’t be afraid to read aloud some of your favorites from when you were a kid. Start out with a chapter at a time, and you’ll be surprised how much your child listens and enjoys. The recommended titles submitted to our website include: “Bunnicula” by James and Deborah Howe; “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis; “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney; “M is for Magic” by Neil Gaiman. Some of my favorites include: “Purrmaids” and “Mermicorns” by Sudipta Bardhan-Quallen; “Mercy Watson” by Kate DiCamillo; “Ellray Jakes” by Sally Warner; “Magic Tree House” by Mary Pope Osborne; “The Questioneers” by Andrea Beaty; “Harry Potter” by J.K. Rowling; “Phoebe and Her Unicorn” by Dana Simpson; anything by Roald Dahl.
But what about grownup read alouds? While adults don’t often read books aloud to other adults, there’s a great alternative: audiobooks. Some suggestions for good narrators from members of staff include George Guidall, who narrates “The Cat Who…” series by Lilian Jackson Braun, as well as over a thousand other books, and Lorelei King, who narrates Janet Evanovich’s Stephanie Plum series. My favorite would have to be Jim Dale narrating the “Harry Potter” series by J.K. Rowling, a sentiment echoed by several of my coworkers. The way he creates voices for over 200 characters over the course of seven books and 117 hours truly pulls you into the story. On the other end of the spectrum, memoirs narrated by the author, sharing their own story with emotion and heart, also make for great read alouds. For memoirs, I recommend “If at Birth You Don’t Succeed” by Zach Anner, and my current read, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry.
Jess Shelleman is the branch manager of Littlestown Library.
