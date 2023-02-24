I’ve been performing story times for about 10 years, and currently do three to four story times every week. Needless to say, I’ve read a lot of picture books. Having read so many books, it’s hard when people ask me what my favorite read aloud picture books are. I have so many! I’ve found that my favorites tend to involve books where I can use different voices, that include rhyming or singing, and that encourage movement. But I also enjoy reading aloud books that lend themselves to be read with a softer voice, where the words almost feel like a lullaby.

So, what are your favorite books to read aloud? The titles submitted through our website include a variety of books: “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault; “The Napping House” by Audrey Wood; “Library Lil” by Suzanne Williams; “Go, Dog. Go!” by P.D. Eastman; “The Giant Jam Sandwich” by John Vernon Lord and Janet Burroway; “The Runaway Bunny” by Margaret Wise Brown; “Fox in Socks” by Dr. Seuss; “I Yam a Donkey!” by Cece Bell; “Should I Share My Ice Cream?” by Mo Willems; “You Are Special” by Max Lucado; “Chrysanthemum” by Kevin Henke. Were any of your favorites on the list?

Jess Shelleman is the branch manager of Littlestown Library.

