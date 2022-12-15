For almost 50 years, Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) has worked to fulfill its charter of historic preservation and education. This obligation has led to HGAC’s barn registry and grant program, house restoration program, educational speaker series and also the maintenance and continued preservation of the historic G.A.R. Hall. All of the other activities HGAC conducts each year, including its Barn Art Sale, Architectural Salvage Warehouse and Homespun Christmas, support these efforts in some fashion.
In order to accomplish any preservation or restoration task, there is the obvious need for skilled artisans in areas such as timber framing and masonry. In our area, it may seem to the casual observer driving around Adams County that there are more than enough contractors working on barns and houses. But where the mallet meets the wooden peg, there is a continued need for those skilled in these various, historic-focused vocations, as the current generation of craftsmen close out their careers. This need evinces itself through numerous conversations, not just with the owners of the barns and houses that need attention, but also with professional timber framers and masons working here in Adams County. Consequently, HGAC turned its attention to this particular issue.
In 2019, HGAC instituted a new program called the Investing in Youth Initiative. The aim of this program is to encourage a general appreciation among our youth for our heritage as captured in Adams County’s historic buildings and hopefully foster a desire to preserve that heritage. The Initiative initially chose to focus specifically on those young people enrolled in the building trades program at the Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) so as to expose them to this artisan career path.
Led by HGAC members Bonnie Braun and David Maclay in collaboration with Dave Snyder of ACTI, the flagship activity, a timber framing “learning lab,” is conducted once a year. For an entire day, the building trades students work towards a capstone exercise building a simple bent using traditional joinery. They learn various framing techniques, working with traditional tools as well as modern ones. The accurately restored George Spangler barn, owned by our supporting partner, the Gettysburg Foundation, provides the perfect “lab” in which to introduce these students to historic preservation and restoration.
Additionally, the initiative hosted a presentation in October by the National Preservation Training Center in Frederick, Maryland to alert students to various career opportunities with the National Park Service. An initiative-sponsored onsite visit to the training center is scheduled for this spring to follow up on the information session.
The Initiative has also launched other activities to engage and support our youth. Stay tuned for another column detailing these HGAC programs.
Greg Kaufmann is a member of the HGAC board of directors and coordinator for the Investing in Youth Initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.