For almost 50 years, Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) has worked to fulfill its charter of historic preservation and education. This obligation has led to HGAC’s barn registry and grant program, house restoration program, educational speaker series and also the maintenance and continued preservation of the historic G.A.R. Hall. All of the other activities HGAC conducts each year, including its Barn Art Sale, Architectural Salvage Warehouse and Homespun Christmas, support these efforts in some fashion.

In order to accomplish any preservation or restoration task, there is the obvious need for skilled artisans in areas such as timber framing and masonry. In our area, it may seem to the casual observer driving around Adams County that there are more than enough contractors working on barns and houses. But where the mallet meets the wooden peg, there is a continued need for those skilled in these various, historic-focused vocations, as the current generation of craftsmen close out their careers. This need evinces itself through numerous conversations, not just with the owners of the barns and houses that need attention, but also with professional timber framers and masons working here in Adams County. Consequently, HGAC turned its attention to this particular issue.

Greg Kaufmann is a member of the HGAC board of directors and coordinator for the Investing in Youth Initiative.

