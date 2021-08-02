As the trajectory of the pandemic changes, it has been so critical here at South Central Community Action Programs Inc. (SCCAP) to identify what the new and pressing needs are. Always with the lens of how can we help families climb back to where they were before and how do we help them utilize resources so that they can be stronger, more resilient on the other end of the pandemic. We have seen a shift over the past six months with most folks who are coming in for assistance back to work, though not all of them at the type of job or hours they had before. Helping them get caught up on back rent and utilities allows them to focus on getting their lives back on course and it helps landlords meet their obligations and maintain their properties as well. These are stabilizing resources that allow folks to build a better future. Our focus on this assistance like all we do here at SCCAP is aimed at long term outcomes so families can reach their potential.
As other stimulus dollars come into the community, I see it in much the same way. How do we use this funding in a manner that builds infrastructure that can help people who live in Adams County to thrive? Broadband certainly fits that criterion. In communities like ours where portions of the county are very rural, where agriculture and hospitality are so critical, having broadband coverage can be more expensive than a business wants to invest. The return on investment for them just isn’t there.
Megan Shreve is the chief executive officer of South Central Community Action Programs Inc. Their mission is to: Empower families and engage the community to pursue innovative and effective solutions to break the cycle of poverty.
