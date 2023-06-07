Summer is here. When I was a younger mom, I loved and struggled with this time of year. While I embraced a more laid-back schedule during the kids’ summer vacation, I also worried about how I would find balance with them at home every day. It usually took about 15 minutes after getting off the bus on that last day of school before I would start to hear, “I’m bored.” We all needed a little structure in our days to keep us sane.

In the absence of anything better to do, we would often go to the pool, where I would sit exposed to the hot sun, watching the freckles of my careless, baby-oiled youth multiply like rabbits right before my eyes. The kids would splash happily, showing me infinite variations of the same jump off the diving board, requesting video to capture each and every identical moment. I would internally scroll through my mental to-do list, anxious about how to meet the expectations of both work and motherhood. I remember the anxiety and treasure the memories now; those summers were indeed fleeting.

Lisa Cadigan is the executive director of the ACAC, located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. Contact her at 717-334-5006 or email aa@adamsarts.org. Visit online at http://www.adamsarts.org. ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.

