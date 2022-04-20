I recently enjoyed a long weekend which included quality time with family and friends.
As I sat with my nephews and nieces, I listened to their stories and watched them play Minecraft.
If you didn’t know it is a virtual land of building your own world with 3-D blocks.
You can have a castle, a farm, rivers, lakes.
In essence, you paint (build) your landscape; your home has ladders and hatches, you choose brick colors, you gather gems and tools which enable you to keep building, and you can join the world of others to play together.
The digital media used may be much different than traditional thoughts on how we create art, yet not as different as you think.
What is key is the excitement and joy a young person displays when using their imagination and sharing their creation.
The Adams County Arts Council imagined a world where young people could gather and develop their individual creativity using paints and brushes, canvas, paper, natural materials such as clay, wood, fiber and more.
In addition, they wanted a place where these artistic creations could be displayed and enjoyed, and appreciated while providing encouragement and inspiration for the future cultivation of art.
Building a world of future artists.
They took their vision and constructed the Arts Education Center at 125 S. Washington St., which opened October 2011.
If you have never visited the building, this month is the best time to see how vital the arts are in Adams County.
On display in our main gallery is the Youth Recycled Art Exhibit.
Over 50 youth from local schools, including home schooled students, child education centers, and scouts have submitted their work created from materials you find around the home.
This year many not only used recycled materials, but they created work that is functionally repurposed.
The exhibit is impressive and showcases how vital imagination is to our future and the development of future artists.
I could fill pages with descriptions.
However, instead I encourage you to come see it for yourself. Jurors have awarded first, second and third place prizes in each age category, including a new “repurposed” award.
The exhibit is free and shares information about each young artist. Time is running out as the exhibit is only on display through April 21.
Bring a young person with you. You could be the portal to inspiring a child to participate next year or create at home.
While you’re here, be sure to browse the Adams County Land Conservancy’s annual art auction exhibit.
Local artists fill our reception hall and the small studio with inspirational art representing nature and our earth such as beautiful wood turned bowls, bird houses, metal sculptures and multi-media paintings.
The auction ends soon and proceeds benefit the land conservancy’s efforts to preserve the rural landscape of Adams County.
It’s a wonderful partnership between two organizations bound by the beauty of art.
It just may fuel your own imagination and develop a future artist in you!
