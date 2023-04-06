The word streak can take on many different meanings. Rest assured there is nothing risqué about the “streak” you are going to learn about here. A run or walk streak is a commitment to run or walk at least one mile a day for a specified number of days. Runner’s World promotes a streak twice a year. Typically, one begins on Thanksgiving Day and ends on Jan. 1, and the other begins on or around Memorial Day and ends on July 4.

With the spring and summer months fast approaching, a streak is a great way to focus on goal setting and consistency. If you’re new to walking or running or just beginning to focus on a healthier lifestyle and fitness, a streak provides you with an opportunity to begin to develop a new behavior. Research has shown that it takes 18 to 254 days to develop a new habit, while, on average, it takes 66 days for a new behavior to become automatic. Committing to a Memorial Day to July 4 streak will get you more than halfway to that new behavior.

Marian Mancuso Sutton is a member of the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County.

