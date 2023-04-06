The word streak can take on many different meanings. Rest assured there is nothing risqué about the “streak” you are going to learn about here. A run or walk streak is a commitment to run or walk at least one mile a day for a specified number of days. Runner’s World promotes a streak twice a year. Typically, one begins on Thanksgiving Day and ends on Jan. 1, and the other begins on or around Memorial Day and ends on July 4.
With the spring and summer months fast approaching, a streak is a great way to focus on goal setting and consistency. If you’re new to walking or running or just beginning to focus on a healthier lifestyle and fitness, a streak provides you with an opportunity to begin to develop a new behavior. Research has shown that it takes 18 to 254 days to develop a new habit, while, on average, it takes 66 days for a new behavior to become automatic. Committing to a Memorial Day to July 4 streak will get you more than halfway to that new behavior.
One mile tends to be an underrated distance, however, it provides a great deal of benefits. Those benefits can be achieved in a relatively short time frame. Running one mile can boost your mood, lower your heart rate and help build muscle.
Over the course of a streak your goal may be to build up to run a mile continuously. Achieving this goal provides a tremendous sense of accomplishment.
One mile is far less intimidating than long distances. The time commitment can be quite low making it easy to fit into your busy schedule.
Approaching a one-mile distance allows for a lot of flexibility. You may choose to run it ”all out,” treat it as a recovery run, do a run/walk interval or walk the full distance. Many runners don’t have the time or the physical ability to run long distances daily, nor is this recommended by coaches and running experts. By altering your approach on a frequent basis, a one-mile run is a distance you can repeat day in and day out.
The one-mile distance requires little to no fueling. You may not need to pack a water bottle or mid-workout snacks. This allows for little to no prep work to get out the door and get moving.
The Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force will be promoting its own streak. Beginning April 26, the task force’s weekly walks will begin. Those interested in “streaking” with the task force will commit to attending all scheduled walks. All that meet the task force streak challenge will receive a free ticket to the task force ice cream walk to be held in August. The task force’s Free Memorial Day 5K will take place on May 29. For those that need to miss a scheduled walk, the Memorial Day 5K will be a make-up event.
For dates and details on the task force walks and Memorial Day 5K, please visit http://www.healthyadamscounty.org or our Facebook page, Facebook/Healthy Adams County Inc. Lace up, get out and streak with us.
Marian Mancuso Sutton is a member of the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County.
