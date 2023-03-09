Mediation Services of Adams County (MSAC) registered as a 501 © (3) nonprofit organization in Adams County in the late 1990s. We started having weekly articles the second Thursday of the month in the Gettysburg Times in 2008. We have been part of the Adams County Foundation Giving Spree since the first one. So, we have been working to bring peaceful and constructive communication to homes, neighborhoods, churches and organizations by mediating difficult conflicts and training people to mediate for 28 years. Still, we talk with people who were here then until now about mediation, and some say, “I’ve never heard of that. What is mediation?” This happens in spite of the articles we’ve written, advertising each training session we’ve had, and talks with law enforcement, church, and other community groups where we have done presentations. MSAC has been a well-kept secret in spite of our efforts to publicize it.
We have had a webpage for many years. However, it underwent a transformation in the past year. Now, it is much better, and we have a professional webmaster who updates it often. There are five pages. The homepage states our purpose, which is helping people to resolve conflicts. It also explains our mission, vision, core values and what happens in a mediation. Page two, “What is Mediation?”, explains mediation and the process to request one through filling out a secure confidential intake form on the website, sending a request via email to mediationac@yahoo.com or calling us at 717-334-7312. The very reasonable sliding scale based on income is also here. Page three, “Services,” lists the main types of conflict we mediate including divorce, custody, elder and community. “Resources,” page four has information about the board and mediators and has a library of the articles that have been published in the Gettysburg Times if you would like to re-read one of them. The last page, “Contact Us,” has all of the contact information for MSAC. You may notice that the pages emphasize that MSAC is in Adams County, Pennsylvania; that’s because we have had a number of inquiries from Adams County, Colorado, where Denver is. At the bottom of each page, you will see the five circles of the MSAC logo. In the left of the center circle, a rectangle button says “Home,” and in the right of that circle, a button says “Facebook.” Clicking on either button will take you to that respective page. Or you can use the Facebook search function to find the Mediation Services of Adams County page. On Facebook you can check out our reels. MSAC is also on Instagram.
