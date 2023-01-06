Again, this year I have been tasked with writing the first Adams County Library System (ACLS) article of the year for Gettysburg Times. I believe this makes the fourth year running. Past New Year’s library articles that I wrote about include “Five best kept secrets of the Adams County Library System” and a masterpiece (if I do say so myself) from two years ago called “You got a new device for Christmas, now what?”
Back by popular demand this year is a retrospective of what we read here in Adams County in 2022 by seeing what was the most checked out item in each branch for both adults and children. See if you missed any you should have read in 2022, then add them to your 2023 reading list. Are there any that really stuck out to you? Why would this be on there? Are they outside of your comfort zone? This list is a great way to expand your horizons and read something that other people obviously loved and maybe you missed. Let’s see if the most circulated items at each branch were as random across the different types of media as they were last year.
Here are the most circulated and checked out items by each branch in 2022:
- Adult: “Royal Flying Doctor Service” (DVD), 19 checkouts
- Children: “Buddy’s Big, Big Book of Big, Big Dinosaurs” by Craig Bartlett (easy board book), 28 checkouts
Adult: “100 Greatest Tips & Timesavers” by Walter Chandoha (adult nonfiction book), 18 checkouts
Children: “Go Away, Big Green Monster” by Ed Emberley (easy picture book), 16 checkouts
Harbaugh-Thomas Library, Biglerville
Adult: “Margaret Truman’s Murder at the CDC” by Jon Land (mystery fiction book), 19 checkouts
Children: “Never Touch a Dragon” by Rosie Greening (easy board book), 19 checkouts
Adult: “All Summer Long” by Susan Mallery (large-print romance novel), 14 checkouts
Children’s: “Weird but True 2!: 350 Outrageous Facts” by Jonathan Halling (children’s nonfiction book) tied with “Let’s Move” by Larissa Honsek (easy board book), 16 checkouts
Adult: “Seven Worlds, One Planet” (DVD), 14 checkouts
Children’s: “I Thought I Saw a Bear” by Lydia Nichols (easy board book), 16 checkouts
Jean Barnett Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin
Adult: “Butterfly Blueprints” (DVD), 16 checkouts
Children’s: “Where’s Waldo: The Spectacular Spotlight Search” by Martin Hansford (easy picture book), 20 checkouts
After pulling the reports necessary to corelate this list, there are some definite threads throughout the subjects and types of materials that appear. First, I noticed the titles of the children’s books included dragons, “Weird but True books”, “Where’s Waldo?” and dinosaur books at the top of the most checked out list. As a former children’s librarian of four years, this is not surprising to me in the slightest; these are always popular requests in the children’s department. The other thing I noticed is that DVDs still remain popular. Even with the proliferation of streaming services, which certainly has had an effect on what we buy and what circulates, the adult DVD circulation is still checking out strongly in Adams County. That isn’t too big of a surprise still due to location and economic hardships for high-speed internet in a large swath of Adams County. We still have many patrons coming in looking for interesting titles to checkout. Have no fear, although it looks like in the adult listings for each branch that no books (except for one large-print book) registered as the highest circulating item at that branch, most of the second-place items were indeed books. Honestly, that isn’t completely surprising, as many patrons check out multiple DVDs at a time typically take less books because it takes longer to complete them. So don’t think books didn’t have a good year in Adams County, they did.
Our circulations electronically through CloudLibrary continued to grow in 2022. We thought for sure that we would go down in electronic circulations after the pandemic, but to our surprise they went up again to new records in 2022, although not as drastic of an increase as during the two previous pandemic years. We continue to add new material in eBooks and eAudiobooks regularly, so check out what we have available. Because CloudLibrary app is countywide, the highest circulation by branch can’t be obtained. In the spirit of the highest circulations for 2022, the highest circulations on Cloudlibrary for 2022 are as follows:
eBook: “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton, 61 checkouts
eAudiobook: “Leave Only Footprints” by Conor Knighton (our 2022 Adams County Reads One Book title), 38 checkouts
Thank you for a wonderful first full year back to normal for the ACLS, we wish you the very best in 2023.
Brandt A. Ensor is the assistant executive director of the Adams County Library System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.