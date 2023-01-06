Again, this year I have been tasked with writing the first Adams County Library System (ACLS) article of the year for Gettysburg Times. I believe this makes the fourth year running. Past New Year’s library articles that I wrote about include “Five best kept secrets of the Adams County Library System” and a masterpiece (if I do say so myself) from two years ago called “You got a new device for Christmas, now what?”

Back by popular demand this year is a retrospective of what we read here in Adams County in 2022 by seeing what was the most checked out item in each branch for both adults and children. See if you missed any you should have read in 2022, then add them to your 2023 reading list. Are there any that really stuck out to you? Why would this be on there? Are they outside of your comfort zone? This list is a great way to expand your horizons and read something that other people obviously loved and maybe you missed. Let’s see if the most circulated items at each branch were as random across the different types of media as they were last year.

Brandt A. Ensor is the assistant executive director of the Adams County Library System.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.