Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, Dec. 5-9, just ended. The goal of the week was to raise awareness about older drivers’ safety. As the Baby Boomers age, officials are bracing for a surge in older drivers in the next decade. In 2020, there were 55.7 million people in the United States (17 percent of the population) who were over age 65.

A driver’s license gives people the freedom to go places beyond where they can walk. It’s a privilege most people hope to keep for years to come. Most people want to continue driving as long as they can do so safely. Mobility by car helps them live independently and stay engaged in their communities. However, as people age, their physical, visual and cognitive functions can decline, making them more vulnerable to severe injury or even death when involved in a crash. But being proactive about safe driving skills, learning ways to identify changes early and intervening as soon as possible enables people to maintain safe mobility.

Mark Berg is an AARP Driver Safety instructor. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.

