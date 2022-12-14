Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, Dec. 5-9, just ended. The goal of the week was to raise awareness about older drivers’ safety. As the Baby Boomers age, officials are bracing for a surge in older drivers in the next decade. In 2020, there were 55.7 million people in the United States (17 percent of the population) who were over age 65.
A driver’s license gives people the freedom to go places beyond where they can walk. It’s a privilege most people hope to keep for years to come. Most people want to continue driving as long as they can do so safely. Mobility by car helps them live independently and stay engaged in their communities. However, as people age, their physical, visual and cognitive functions can decline, making them more vulnerable to severe injury or even death when involved in a crash. But being proactive about safe driving skills, learning ways to identify changes early and intervening as soon as possible enables people to maintain safe mobility.
Statistics show that vehicle crashes increase as people age. In 2021, the total estimated fatalities for the 65 and older age group increased by 14 percent compared to 2020, reversing the declining trend in fatalities among those 65 and older. Although older drivers have lower crash rates than other age groups, nearly three every of four fatalities in crashes involving older drivers occurred during the daytime in 2020, and two out of three fatalities in crashes involving older drivers involved other vehicles. More older drivers were killed in vehicle crashes on rural roadways than urban roadways, totaling 53 percent of crashes.
So, for many people, the time comes when they must limit or stop driving, either temporarily or permanently. For older adults, limiting their driving presents practical problems and can cause strong emotions, from sadness to anger. To remain as independent as possible, it’s helpful to create a transportation plan that will identify the alternative transportation options available. In Adams County, rabbittransit provides free shared rides to people 65 and older for trips to doctors, pharmacies, banking, senior centers, grocery stores, libraries, the post office and other necessary destinations. Trips for other purposes cost $2.40. Consider relatives, friends or neighbors who may be available for transportation at certain times.
Exercise regularly to maintain strength and flexibility, have your vision and hearing checked regularly and ask your health care providers to review your medications for side effects or interactions that might affect driving, including longer reaction time in particular. Plan trips during the daytime when seeing is easier and traffic is light to reduce interactions with other road users. Most vehicles are equipped with many safety features. Take time to review the manual and if needed, seek assistance to better understand how these features work.
Infrastructure and medical systems can also help to lessen driving risks, along with people doing their parts as safe drivers, passengers, and other roadway users. Supporting and investing in a safe infrastructure that keeps older road users in mind creates a safe system for all.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and the MIT AgeLab developed a booklet, We Need to Talk: Family Conversations with Older Drivers, to help families initiate productive and caring conversations with older adults about driving safety.
Mark Berg is an AARP Driver Safety instructor. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.
