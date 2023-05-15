Hello everyone, my name is Claudia Aguilar, and I’m excited to be working with Reza and the rest of the Adams County Farmers Market (ACFM) team as the market’s new food programs coordinator. I’ve lived in Adams County since I was 11 years old, graduated from Biglerville High School, and attended Messiah College, where I studied art and business. My family moved here from Michoacán, Mexico, which was challenging, but the Adams County community welcomed us.

For this reason, I felt called to work with the community after graduating from college as a way to give back. I worked for the Migrant Education Program in the Harrisburg area. In this role, I provided families with assistance in education and connected them to community programs. I then moved on to work for Justice Works Youth Care in York County, where I worked with families more in-depth and connected them with resources in the community. I have also worked as a Spanish interpreter for the Adams County Probation Department and other businesses like WellSpan Health and Keystone Health. I am very thankful to have the opportunity to work for the ACFM and be able to do two things I am very passionate about, which are supporting local businesses and providing assistance to the community.

Claudia Aguilar Gonzalez is the new food programs coordinator for the Adams County Farmers Market. She can be contacted at claudia@acfarmersmarkets.org.

