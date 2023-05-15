Hello everyone, my name is Claudia Aguilar, and I’m excited to be working with Reza and the rest of the Adams County Farmers Market (ACFM) team as the market’s new food programs coordinator. I’ve lived in Adams County since I was 11 years old, graduated from Biglerville High School, and attended Messiah College, where I studied art and business. My family moved here from Michoacán, Mexico, which was challenging, but the Adams County community welcomed us.
For this reason, I felt called to work with the community after graduating from college as a way to give back. I worked for the Migrant Education Program in the Harrisburg area. In this role, I provided families with assistance in education and connected them to community programs. I then moved on to work for Justice Works Youth Care in York County, where I worked with families more in-depth and connected them with resources in the community. I have also worked as a Spanish interpreter for the Adams County Probation Department and other businesses like WellSpan Health and Keystone Health. I am very thankful to have the opportunity to work for the ACFM and be able to do two things I am very passionate about, which are supporting local businesses and providing assistance to the community.
The new role of food programs coordinator for ACFM is interesting because it shows how much the market has grown. Data indicates that in 2021 the ACFM provided almost twice as much assistance to the community as it did in 2018. A significant factor in the growth of these programs is the Healthy Options Program, or Opciones Saludables, which was started in 2011 with 24 families and greatly expanded to 130 families and 75 senior citizens by 2020. About 75% of the families served are Latino. As the new food programs coordinator, I will use my bilingual skills to keep effectively serving those families and expanding the impact of the Healthy Options Program.
In addition to the new role of food programs coordinator, the ACFM also has a new location. I was glad to be there on April 29 for the opening day of the market at the Gettysburg Rec Park. The market’s new location was very well received by shoppers and vendors. The area is easy to navigate, and the half-circle of vendors around the parking lot made shopping a fun experience. Many customers also commented that it was the perfect location to spend the day because their kids’ baseball games happen there, and they could get their shopping done too at one stop. As a mom myself, having the playground and grassy picnic areas close by is a big advantage.
Even with all the fun and exciting changes happening at the ACFM, the number one thing that makes it all possible is outstanding support from the community. I am eager to meet you all and looking forward to seeing you at the farmers market this year.
Claudia Aguilar Gonzalez is the new food programs coordinator for the Adams County Farmers Market. She can be contacted at claudia@acfarmersmarkets.org.
