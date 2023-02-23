“What happened to me on Monday night football, I feel, is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and love directly from my heart with the entire world.” Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills recently spoke these powerful words since his cardiac arrest. Twenty-four-year-old Hamlin, who plays safety, was tackled by a Bengals player during the first quarter of the game on Jan. 2. After going into cardiac arrest, he was administered CPR. Hamlin is challenging everyone to learn CPR.
Hamlin has partnered with the American Heart Association. He is encouraging people to go to http://www.heart.org and watch a one-minute video on a hands-only CPR technique. Please take a minute and watch the video. Encourage others to watch the short video.
Since February is American Heart Month, let’s review what to do when someone’s heart has stopped working. It is important to act quickly. If there is no pulse or breathing for 10 seconds, compressions are required. You can ask someone to call 9-1-1, or you may call 9-1-1 and place your phone on speaker. Place one hand on top of the other hand in the center of their chest and push down using a hard and fast technique. To ensure that you are using the correct speed, you can do the compressions to the tempo of the song “Stayin’ Alive.” Compressions should continue until the person starts breathing or moves, or until someone arrives with an AED or takes over care.
Remember, as Damar Hamlin encourages, “When you put real love out into the world, it comes back to you three times as much.” It is important to practice self-love as well by taking care of your body. Be aware of your levels such as triglycerides, blood sugar, and cholesterol. Because everything is connected in our bodies, practice good mouth hygiene. Increase the amount of fruits and vegetables you consume. Also, make an effort to become more active and decrease your stress. Finally, consider taking a CPR class.
Amy Boyer Thomas works in healthcare and education.
