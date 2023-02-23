“What happened to me on Monday night football, I feel, is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and love directly from my heart with the entire world.” Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills recently spoke these powerful words since his cardiac arrest. Twenty-four-year-old Hamlin, who plays safety, was tackled by a Bengals player during the first quarter of the game on Jan. 2. After going into cardiac arrest, he was administered CPR. Hamlin is challenging everyone to learn CPR.

Hamlin has partnered with the American Heart Association. He is encouraging people to go to http://www.heart.org and watch a one-minute video on a hands-only CPR technique. Please take a minute and watch the video. Encourage others to watch the short video.

Amy Boyer Thomas works in healthcare and education.

