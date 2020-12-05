No matter the name — profit team, management team, succession team, troubleshooting team — the team approach to investigating and solving farm problems has many benefits. Advantages remain whether the team includes external trusted advisors, internal farm members or a combination of both.
A team approach brings multiple ideas and voices to the table. Team member selection inherently places expertise at the table. Are you dealing with a crop issue? Your crop consultant will be a key player. Do you have a livestock health problem? Your veterinarian is critical on the team. The interaction of team members asking questions and diving deeper into problem analysis often uncovers the true root of the issue.
Sarah Klinefelter is a loan officer with AgChoice Farm Credit. AgChoice Farm Credit specializes in providing farm and country property loans and financial services to help our Adams and York county customers confidently reach their dreams. To learn more about AgChoice and our 104 years of experience, contact us at 717-792-2641 or visit AgChoice.com.
