This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial Advisor. Edward Jones, Member SIPC; Frank Pizzuto, AAMS 249 York St., Gettysburg; 717-337-2556; frank.pizzuto@edwardjones.com. Edward Jones Trust Company and Edward Jones, and their employees and financial advisors, are not estate planners and cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your estate-planning attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding your situation.