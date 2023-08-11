It’s been a hot summer, and the clear waters of our county’s swimming holes are cool and inviting. I know well the appeal of a clear forested stream on a sunny day. I caught my first wild Brook Trout in an unnamed tributary of the Schoharie Creek in the Catskill Mountains when I was just 5 years old. My love and concern for our nation’s forests and waters propelled me through a forestry degree in college and a career in forestry and natural resource management that has spanned more than five decades.
I’m also a member of the Watershed Alliance’s Pathogen-Testing Subcommittee. We’ve tested for pathogens (specifically E. coli) in Adams County creeks and streams for the past two years.
I’ve been surprised and am now concerned by how frequently we’re finding E. coli levels in our pristine-looking waterways that exceed federal and state safety standards for recreational uses.
My interest in this topic is more than professional, however. Last August, I signed up to help gather stream water samples at the headwaters of Marsh Creek, specifically in Lion’s Club Park just off Route 30 near Cashtown.
I expected that we’d find the waters draining down to Lion’s Club Park to be pure and safe. Unfortunately, that is not what we found.
One Monday morning last August, I waded into Marsh Creek in my water sandals to collect my water sample, then sent it into the testing lab. When the results came back, I was astounded to learn that the E. coli levels in the stream I’d just waded in were well above federal and state standards for safe swimming and wading.
A few days later, what I thought had been a simple ingrown toenail ballooned into a painful, full-blown infection that eventually spread into my foot and up my leg, which swelled to a huge size. After seeing two different doctors, one of whom performed surgery on my foot, I began on a heavy course of antibiotics. It took more than six weeks of these heavy-duty antibiotics to beat the infection and swelling back.
Can I prove that the E. coli I exposed myself to when I waded into Marsh Creek caused this infection? No. But I know that the Centers for Disease Control recommend that you stay out of any stream or lake if you have broken skin because if the waters carry bacteria, that bacteria can enter your skin through the wound and cause infection.
My message is this: Although our streams may look clean and clear, they often contain levels of E. coli that exceed federal and state standards for safe swimming and wading. Take precautions if you want to enter our streams this summer. If you have a scratch or wound on your skin, cover it with a waterproof bandage, or better yet, stay out of the water until the wound heals. And if you do enter the water, be sure to wash your hands before eating and drinking.
For more information about the Watershed Alliance of Adams County and its many initiatives aimed at protecting and advancing the county’s water resources, visit http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org.
Richard Lewis is a member of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County’s board of directors.
