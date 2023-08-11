It’s been a hot summer, and the clear waters of our county’s swimming holes are cool and inviting. I know well the appeal of a clear forested stream on a sunny day. I caught my first wild Brook Trout in an unnamed tributary of the Schoharie Creek in the Catskill Mountains when I was just 5 years old. My love and concern for our nation’s forests and waters propelled me through a forestry degree in college and a career in forestry and natural resource management that has spanned more than five decades.

I’m also a member of the Watershed Alliance’s Pathogen-Testing Subcommittee. We’ve tested for pathogens (specifically E. coli) in Adams County creeks and streams for the past two years.

Richard Lewis is a member of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County’s board of directors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.