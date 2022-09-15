Local bicycle and pedestrian advocacy group Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) is looking for a few dedicated volunteers to serve on its board of directors. You would be joining a non-profit group established in 2005 that has helped to make biking and walking a little safer and easier throughout Adams County. HABPI is particularly encouraging women and members of underrepresented groups to volunteer.

The qualifications for this position are few: be interested in bike and pedestrian activity and believe in working for its improvement throughout the county. The board meets on the first Tuesday evening of each month, usually at the Gettysburg Rec Park and sets the policy and procedures for the organization.

Steve Niebler is a lifelong Adams Countian and retired after a career in human services. He continues to try to make Adams County a great place to live, work and play. He is a slow but steady bicycle rider, enjoying the trip along the way.

