Local bicycle and pedestrian advocacy group Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) is looking for a few dedicated volunteers to serve on its board of directors. You would be joining a non-profit group established in 2005 that has helped to make biking and walking a little safer and easier throughout Adams County. HABPI is particularly encouraging women and members of underrepresented groups to volunteer.
The qualifications for this position are few: be interested in bike and pedestrian activity and believe in working for its improvement throughout the county. The board meets on the first Tuesday evening of each month, usually at the Gettysburg Rec Park and sets the policy and procedures for the organization.
HABPI is working on a number of important projects. We continue our collaboration with the borough to construct the next phase of the Gettysburg Inner Loop, a network of roads, alleys and off-road trails that enables safe travel around the borough. We are pursuing development of a short bicycle and walking path from the Gettysburg Borough to the new Adams County Historical Society buildings located north of town on Carlisle Street/Route 34. HABPI is also working with the State of Maryland to develop a 6-mile-long bike and walking trail along an unused railroad bed from Littlestown to Taneytown. Check out habpi.org for more info on these and other initiatives.
The current board members are:
• Eric Meyer, current president, retired to the Gettysburg area in 2011. He enjoys biking the beautiful backroads of Adams County as well as hiking and walking.
• Sarah Kipp, vice president, has worked for the Land Conservancy of Adams County since 2009 and is well on her way to achieving her goal of biking every road in Adams County.
• Michael “Max” Bramel is a retired instructor at Penn State Mont Alto. He has served on the HABPI board since 2017, and as treasurer since 2020.
• Dennis Hickethier retired from federal government service in 2005. He has always been a “slow-pace” bicycle rider but never enjoyed it more than in Adams County. He helped create HABPI in 2005 and currently serves as secretary.
• Tom Jolin was one of the incorporators of HABPI, as well as its first president. Bicycling is his way of life, creating health, environmental protection and contentment.
• Gary Shaffer, a lifelong cyclist, owns a local architecture firm and enjoys bicycling on our less-crowded local roads.
• Patricia “Patti” Lawson is a member of the Gettysburg Borough Council. She has lived in the borough since 1999 and you can often see her walking or bicycling through town.
• Baird Tipson first moved to Gettysburg in 1987. The former college president retired here in 2010. He enjoys riding his bicycle all over Adams County.
• Steve Niebler was born and raised in Gettysburg and he cannot remember a time when he did not own a bicycle or two. He is one of the founders of Healthy Adams County Inc., which helped HABPI get started many years ago.
• Lex McMillan moved to Gettysburg in 1993. The retired educational administrator is an enthusiastic bicyclist, who enjoys exploring the beautiful countryside of Adams County.
• David Shaffer is an avid runner, cyclist and nature lover. He has taken his bike all over the country, but some of his favorite riding is right here in Adams County.
• Dafna Reiner is a very dedicated bike rider and leads a lot of rides in the Adams-Hanover area. She just completed a 1500-mile bike camping trip across western Europe.
Also be reminded that HABPI’s annual Ride for Trails, its largest fundraiser and community activity, is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 1, forming and leaving from the Gettysburg Rec Park. There are rides of various lengths and anyone interested in biking is invited to register and participate. First-time group riders are especially encouraged to ride with HABPI. For information and registration, go to https://habpi.redpodium.com/habpis-ride-for-trails-2022.
Steve Niebler is a lifelong Adams Countian and retired after a career in human services. He continues to try to make Adams County a great place to live, work and play. He is a slow but steady bicycle rider, enjoying the trip along the way.
