In spite of the limitations and extraordinary years of COVID, we have managed to carry on with our library fundraising activities to support our beloved community library. I am pleased to report that we will celebrate 11 years of the grand opening of our beautiful library facility at the ideal location at 232 North St.
We are very proud of this library that was built with the hard work of our community members and the support of the community organizations. During the construction of this facility, the entire inside of the building was transformed into a cozy, inviting place by all our folks working after hours, holidays and weekends to ensure everyone had a place to enjoy, educate and gather.
To complete the facility, we were blessed with a dedicated and committed library staff! COVID has not stopped us! We are a small but mighty, energetic group so we are making plans for promoting, sponsoring and fundraising events to expand the growth of our facility.
The funds raised will be used for special children’s programs, discussion groups, guest speakers, and providing an overall educational atmosphere.
We have study rooms, computer workstations and an updated book work area used to sort and store books for our annual book sale. The dedicated work of the Friends has, and will always make a difference in many lives as we move forward in future years.
Fundraisers this year are: Gettysburg Farmers Market where we will be distributing free children’s books. Soup sales on March 25, and in mid October featuring delicious chicken corn and vegetable beef sold by the quart. We will be having our annual book sale on April 22 and 23 at the Bethel Assembly of God Church at 1125 Frederick St., Littlestown.
This will be a wonderful book sale as we have collected and quarantined books all year from educators, families and friends. You will discover new books by authors you love and old favorites. All at bargain prices. The sale will be held indoors following attention to all of the important COVID-19 safety measures. At Good Ole Days we will again give away children’s and young readers books.
The children and parents alike are thrilled to receive them. In October for Halloween, two of our members dress as Elmo and Red Dog. We set up a table in front of the library, and last year we gave away over 120 bags of candy to the children. The kids love Elmo especially.
Then, last but not least, we are in the process of planning a Murder Mystery Play for late summer or early fall. We had one last year and it was highly successful; people loved it. Watch for advertisements!
If you are looking for something interesting to do with your time, we can help you with that, doing as little or as many activities as you like, it is always great to make lasting friendships and we always have a lot of fun with our activities. I would like to invite you to join our “friends” group. You can reach me at 717-359-9550 or slen@comcast.net.
