The Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC) is planning ahead to build brighter tomorrows for the children in our community.

As we start 2023, we will build upon last year, a time when we provided advocacy services to 277 child victims, 242 caregivers and 226 siblings. We conducted 233 forensic interviews of which allegations were 71% sexual, 45% physical and 29% multiple abuses. We completed prevention education and community outreach, where we reached 6,130 children in schools, 841 children in the community and 858 adults in the community. Mental health services were provided to 53 children with 36 children served monthly, and 655 mental health sessions were conducted for the year.

Cindy Small is the president of the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center Board of Directors.

