The Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC) is planning ahead to build brighter tomorrows for the children in our community.
As we start 2023, we will build upon last year, a time when we provided advocacy services to 277 child victims, 242 caregivers and 226 siblings. We conducted 233 forensic interviews of which allegations were 71% sexual, 45% physical and 29% multiple abuses. We completed prevention education and community outreach, where we reached 6,130 children in schools, 841 children in the community and 858 adults in the community. Mental health services were provided to 53 children with 36 children served monthly, and 655 mental health sessions were conducted for the year.
The ACCAC moves into this new year focused on providing a refuge and a voice for abused children, while supporting their caregivers and family members to overcome the trauma of abuse and begin to heal. Simultaneously, we are dedicated to working in a unified approach with our community to prevent child abuse from happening in the first place.
The ACCAC will accomplish our goals as we provide support to both child and adult survivors of child abuse; address rising occurrences of physical and generational abuse; help children and families develop resilience to overcome trauma and lead healthy, productive lives; educate community members on the impact of child abuse on the health and well-being of children, as well as on the community as a whole; and enlist adults in the community to prevent child abuse in their homes and neighborhoods, so abuse stops and abusers are brought to justice.
Our priorities over the next five years will be to continue to provide high quality, child-friendly services to child victims and their families; ensure trauma therapy is readily available for child victims and adult survivors; provide support groups for survivors, caregivers and family members; and increase community outreach and prevention education efforts throughout the county.
Support groups for adult survivors of child abuse, caregivers and teenage boys will be added to further support everyone child abuse affects. Resilience building activities for families will be offered to the entire Adams County community.
The ACCAC staff are dedicated, highly-skilled human services professionals who work miracles every day, helping to build brighter tomorrows for the children and families we support. Right now, there are an estimated 4,100 Adams County children at risk for abuse and neglect. We must do more to support child victims and to prevent child abuse from happening in the first place.
Here’s what children and families are saying about the ACCAC:
“Someone listened to me and actually heard me.”
“I am glad I could come here to talk, and we can figure this out, so it doesn’t keep happening.”
“The ability to talk to someone about what happened helps me a lot.”
“The conversation with my child and family advocate was very reassuring.”
We encourage you to support our focus to create a community where children are safe, families are strong, and our child victims become children again. By working together, we can, and we will, build a brighter tomorrow for our children. For more information about our services, visit http://www.kidsagaincac.org.
Cindy Small is the president of the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center Board of Directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.