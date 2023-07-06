More than 700,000 veterans in Pennsylvania have a wide variety of needs. The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has been building services in response to the needs of this population. To learn more about these needs and the state’s response, I recently had the opportunity to talk with Craig Swineford, a veterans services specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. He provided information about the wide variety of services his office offers to veterans to assist them in connecting with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs programming. Craig is a recent member of the Behavioral Health Task Force of Healthy Adams County.
One crucial piece of information Craig shared was about the federal Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment (COMPACT) Act that passed Congress in January of this year. The COMPACT Act expanded free suicide care for veterans. Any veteran who utilizes mental health crisis services at either Veterans Affairs (VA) or non-VA health care facilities will not have to pay a bill following this care. The cost-free care for veterans includes emergency suicide care, transportation costs, and follow-up care at VA or community-based VA centers. Inpatient care will be covered for 30 days, and outpatient care will be covered for 90 days.
Veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA health care program to be able to have this care. It is thought that this could affect up to 9 million former service members, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs website (http://www.DMVA.PA.gov/vetconnect). However, they must meet at least one of a set of criteria. The criteria established by Congress and available on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website (http://www.va.gov) includes: “Veterans discharged from active duty under conditions other than dishonorable after a period of at least 24 months of active service; Veterans who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation, either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location, who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable; and veterans who were the victim of physical assault of a sexual nature, battery of sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces. Veterans who had a dishonorable discharge can take advantage of the mental health services but will be billed for these services.”
Another important point that Craig made was that the VA also aims to provide referrals for other needs. Examples of referrals include assistance with smoking cessation and treatment for anxiety, among other conditions. He also noted that some groups the VA offers are peer-led. He shared that there is a goal to reach out to rural veterans who often are missed with assistance from the VA. Finally, resources for families when their military members are deployed are also available.
For more information, go to http://www.DMVA.PA.gov/vetconnect or http://www.va.gov, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website. If someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or is having suicidal thoughts, dial or text 9-8-8 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. For the direct Veterans Crisis Line, dial 9-8-8, then press 1.
Margaret H. Swartz, PsyD is a licensed psychologist at Yorlan Psychological Associates and a member of Healthy Adams County Behavioral Health Task Force.
