More than 700,000 veterans in Pennsylvania have a wide variety of needs. The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has been building services in response to the needs of this population. To learn more about these needs and the state’s response, I recently had the opportunity to talk with Craig Swineford, a veterans services specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. He provided information about the wide variety of services his office offers to veterans to assist them in connecting with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs programming. Craig is a recent member of the Behavioral Health Task Force of Healthy Adams County.

One crucial piece of information Craig shared was about the federal Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment (COMPACT) Act that passed Congress in January of this year. The COMPACT Act expanded free suicide care for veterans. Any veteran who utilizes mental health crisis services at either Veterans Affairs (VA) or non-VA health care facilities will not have to pay a bill following this care. The cost-free care for veterans includes emergency suicide care, transportation costs, and follow-up care at VA or community-based VA centers. Inpatient care will be covered for 30 days, and outpatient care will be covered for 90 days.

Margaret H. Swartz, PsyD is a licensed psychologist at Yorlan Psychological Associates and a member of Healthy Adams County Behavioral Health Task Force.

