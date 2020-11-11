It is the time of the year that many families in our community take part in hunting. It is extremely important to make sure that families are practicing gun safety and hunting safety with their children during this time of the year.
According to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, in 2015, 2,824 children aging from 0 to 19 years old died by gunshots and an additional 13,723 were injured. It is very important that if families have firearms in their homes that the family is practicing gun safety.
