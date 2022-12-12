One of the most loved fundraising programs and a hallmark of the American Cancer Society (ACS) has to be our yearly Daffodil Days event. We like to call the Daffodil the flower of hope, and once again this year bunches of 10 cut daffodils will be available for a donation of $10.

If you are a follower of this fundraiser, you know that several years ago the bunches of daffodils were joined by our mini-potted daffodils. Each flowering pot contains at least three daffodil bulbs that can be planted in your garden to enjoy year after year.

Connie Woodruff is a retired staff partner of the American Cancer Society who is now a volunteer with the Adams County Relay For Life event.

