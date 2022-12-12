One of the most loved fundraising programs and a hallmark of the American Cancer Society (ACS) has to be our yearly Daffodil Days event. We like to call the Daffodil the flower of hope, and once again this year bunches of 10 cut daffodils will be available for a donation of $10.
If you are a follower of this fundraiser, you know that several years ago the bunches of daffodils were joined by our mini-potted daffodils. Each flowering pot contains at least three daffodil bulbs that can be planted in your garden to enjoy year after year.
They are available for a $15 donation. Just a few years later we began offering lovely bunches of fresh-cut tulips. The bunches of tulips are usually all one color in the bunch but they might be white, purple, red, yellow or another color, and they certainly add much loved color to our event. They are also available for a donation of $15 per bunch. One last part of our Daffodil Days program is called the “Gift of Hope.” Those folks who wish to make a donation without receiving flowers can make a donation knowing that our volunteers will deliver these lovely flowers to our Adams County cancer treatment centers to be enjoyed by the staff and those receiving treatments.
Daffodil Days is an opportunity for people to join the ACS in saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Dollars raised through Daffodil Days support groundbreaking research, patient services and other life-saving programs. Through the daffodil, the first flower of spring, and tulips, this campaign brings a symbol of hope to cancer patients and those affected by the disease.
Most of our Relay For Life team members take orders for the flowers to raise their fundraising totals for themselves or their teams. We’d love to have your place of worship, company, school or organization become part of our Relay For Life with a team and take orders too. Or, your company or organization can support this program alone by taking orders that your daffodil coordinator would pick up and coordinate the deliveries within your facility.
Our teams will begin taking orders after the holidays with an order deadline of Feb. 21, 2023. Our daffodils actually come to us from Washington state, so while we think daffodil week will be the week of March 20, 2023, our pick-up date will be announced for certain as the winter unfolds. We do want to thank Denise and Little Debi’s High Street Brews, located at 219 W. High St. in Gettysburg, who have volunteered to store our flowers in their cooler upon arrival and through pick-ups.
Please contact me at constancewoodruff@gmail.com to find out how you can order flowers, form a Relay For Life team or help us as a volunteer with this program or with our Adams County Relay For Life event.
The ACS is available for answers to cancer related questions 24 hours a day, seven days week by calling 1-800-227-2345 or visiting their website at http://www.cancer.org.
Connie Woodruff is a retired staff partner of the American Cancer Society who is now a volunteer with the Adams County Relay For Life event.
