“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” ~ Matthew 11:28

Now just 26, he came to the Adams Rescue Mission Men’s Shelter on York Road last May, hoping to find a more promising life path. Until recently, his life has been chaotic. He spent the first two and a half years of his life in an orphanage in Vietnam. He never knew his biological parents. An Adams County couple adopted him when he was 2-and-a-half years old. By his own admission, he proved to be a substantial challenge. From an early age, he had violent outbursts, including hitting his adoptive parents and two other adopted siblings, breaking things, and fighting in school. He had grand mal seizures in his early years.

The Adams Rescue Mission exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. The Agape House is the ARM residential shelter for women and children. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member. To support the Mission, visit http://www.adamsrescuemission.org/donate-now.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.