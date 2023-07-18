“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” ~ Matthew 11:28
Now just 26, he came to the Adams Rescue Mission Men’s Shelter on York Road last May, hoping to find a more promising life path. Until recently, his life has been chaotic. He spent the first two and a half years of his life in an orphanage in Vietnam. He never knew his biological parents. An Adams County couple adopted him when he was 2-and-a-half years old. By his own admission, he proved to be a substantial challenge. From an early age, he had violent outbursts, including hitting his adoptive parents and two other adopted siblings, breaking things, and fighting in school. He had grand mal seizures in his early years.
When he was 6-and-a-half, his parents placed him in Hoffman Homes, the first of several residential therapeutic facilities or foster homes where he would be placed for several months or more until he was 18. Although he would return to his adoptive parents’ home several times over the years, he described every return home as a failure. He continued to get in trouble in school and to have bouts of anger and violence.
Between ages 16 and 18, he lived with foster parents in a very strict environment, made friends, played basketball, made good grades, and had less conflict in school. At age 16, he got a job at McDonald’s, his first job. His best memories are from those years.
When he was 17, he got a job with the Boys and Girls Club and found his passion. He loves working with younger people, camping, and outdoor activities. One of his best memories is working as a counselor at a summer camp.
On his 18th birthday, his host father told him to pack his belongings; his adoptive father had arrived to pick him up. His adoptive father took him to an apartment where he had paid six months’ rent, gave him all his papers and some money, and told him goodbye. He has been unsuccessful in reaching out to his adoptive parents since then.
A mentor he met through the Boys and Girls Club helped him get on his feet after turning 18. He attended college for a year but was sidetracked by partying with friends. He found himself homeless after a series of bad decisions and attempted suicide one night in an alley in Carlisle. Thanks to the intervention of another homeless man, emergency aid arrived in time to save his life. He was sent to a psychiatric care center which referred him to the Allentown Rescue Mission. He participated in a required, six-month, faith-based program, was baptized, and for the first time felt that God had plans for him.
After his stint in Allentown, he returned to Harrisburg, where he had made friends. He got into the party scene that had sidetracked his college plans earlier. He was arrested for petty theft and later charged with a felony when he attempted to purchase a handgun and was accused of providing false information. He’s now on probation, making restitution for his thefts, and working his way through his legal challenges.
He’s working hard at the Mission, enjoying the loving support he receives, and is looking for a job. He wants to return to school and hopes to get into youth ministry. Although he doesn’t expect to be at the Rescue Mission long, he is grateful for the support and hopeful about his future.
The Adams Rescue Mission exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. The Agape House is the ARM residential shelter for women and children. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member. To support the Mission, visit http://www.adamsrescuemission.org/donate-now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.