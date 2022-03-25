Everyone knows a library card is a fantastic tool to keep in your wallet. You can use it to travel to distant places, to fall in love, to learn about ancient civilizations, to learn how to knit, or even to learn more about the beloved Betty White. Yes, the magical library card offers all of this through the many and varied items we offer through our library system, including books, e-books, DVDs, audiobooks, and magazines. But did you know we also offer a plethora of online resources and databases powered by Power Library and your ACLS library card? From engine repairs to read-aloud kids books, there’s something for everyone. All of these resources can be found by going to our library website, adamslibrary.org, and clicking on ELIBRARY, then Digital Resources.
Being a big fan of children’s literature and early literacy, one of my favorite Power Library resources is BookFLIX. This resource offers dozens of digital books to both entertain and teach the little ones. Categorized into nine different themes, including Adventure and Celebrations, BookFLIX provides access to nearly 300 book pairings. Each of these pairings include both a storybook and well as an early reader nonfiction book that complements the fiction story. For example, under the Animals and Nature section, you’ll find “Groovy Joe, Ice Cream & Dinosaurs” by Eric Litwin paired with “Milk to Ice Cream” by Lisa M. Herrington, a perfect pairing as we start to welcome the warmer months. Read-along audio is included with all of the titles, so your child can utilize BookFLIX regardless of their reading level. In addition to the books, each book pairing includes resources such as puzzles and links to offer additional information.
Are you looking for your next great read? Check out Books and Authors by Gale to search and discover some amazing titles. This database contains over 240,000 titles, including both fiction and nonfiction. Browse and filter through the database until you find just the right title you’re looking for, or go to the page of book lists, where you’ll find almost 1000 curated lists ranging in topic from “Alice in Wonderland” Read-Alikes to Julia Child Cookbook Awards. Once you find a book (or books) you’d like to read, just put together your own list and ask your favorite librarian to help you find your new discoveries.
Do you consider yourself to be handy, and enjoy repairing things on your own? We have two databases just for you! Auto Repair Source is your place for finding up-to-date service and repair information for thousands of vehicles. Use the filters to find your specific car, truck, or SUV, and you’ll find repair information, diagrams, maintenance schedules, and much more. If you’re looking for info on other types of engines, check out the Small Engine Repair Reference Center. Here, you’ll find manuals and guides for snowmobiles, motorcycles, lawn mowers, and so much more, all in one place.
This is just a handful of the many databases available with your ACLS library card. Check out our website to explore these and all of our online resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.