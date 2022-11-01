The holidays are rapidly approaching, and Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association (GARMA) is ready to kick off the season. GARMA starts the month of November with First Friday, Gettysburg style on Nov. 4. If you haven’t started your holiday shopping, start now on First Friday!

The official start to the holiday season is GARMA’s Annual Gettysburg Tree Lighting event on Nov. 25, Black Friday. Festivities start around 5:30 p.m. with holiday music and free hot chocolate courtesy of the Gettysburg Hotel. Santa arrives in downtown Gettysburg to light the tree at 6 p.m., after which he will greet everyone at his shanty. We are excited to unveil a new look for Santa’s Shanty this year! No hints, and no peeking! We will have it covered until Santa’s arrival.

Jennie Dillon is the president of GARMA and owner of Artworks.

