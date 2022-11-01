The holidays are rapidly approaching, and Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association (GARMA) is ready to kick off the season. GARMA starts the month of November with First Friday, Gettysburg style on Nov. 4. If you haven’t started your holiday shopping, start now on First Friday!
The official start to the holiday season is GARMA’s Annual Gettysburg Tree Lighting event on Nov. 25, Black Friday. Festivities start around 5:30 p.m. with holiday music and free hot chocolate courtesy of the Gettysburg Hotel. Santa arrives in downtown Gettysburg to light the tree at 6 p.m., after which he will greet everyone at his shanty. We are excited to unveil a new look for Santa’s Shanty this year! No hints, and no peeking! We will have it covered until Santa’s arrival.
The following weekend, Dec. 2-4, is the ever popular and exciting A Gettysburg Christmas Festival presented by Main Street Gettysburg. This year GARMA will be taking ownership of the three wishing wells that are placed throughout town. When you see a wishing well, make sure to fill out a wish slip and tuck it in the bucket. Slips will be drawn during the festival with prizes being provided by GARMA members. Plan your weekend so you have plenty of time to shop and have some fun.
The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) has two great events happening the same weekend as A Gettysburg Christmas Festival. The annual Jingle Ball will be held at the Gettysburg Foundation/Visitor Center on Saturday, Dec. 3. If you’ve always wanted a chance to dress up and go to a ball, this is your opportunity. Treat yourself to fine dining and dancing all while supporting arts in Adams County.
ACAC will also be sponsoring their Gingerbread Celebration and Holiday Mart the same weekend as the festival. If you’ve ever thought about building a gingerbread house, well now is the time. Enter your gingerbread masterpiece for a chance to win cash prizes (we could all use some cash).
To add to your Gettysburg shopping experience, we welcome new GARMA member, Dawg Gone Bees. They are located in the same building (just a different part) as GARMA member Gettysburg Olive Oil Co. at 430 Baltimore St. You may have heard of them before as they have a sister store on the square of New Oxford.
We also welcome back as a GARMA member Town and Campus at 8 Carlisle St. If you haven’t heard, Town and Campus is under new ownership! Same great stylists and services. We’re so happy that Nico and his staff are still a fixture in downtown Gettysburg.
GARMA gift certificates make great gifts and are spendable at almost all GARMA members. You can purchase them at Artworks at 30 York St. and Gettysburg Heritage Center at 240 Steinwehr Ave.
Jennie Dillon is the president of GARMA and owner of Artworks.
