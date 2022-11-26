With harvest season ending and the new year quickly approaching, it’s time for farmers and agribusinesses throughout Adams County to start preparing for their annual financial review. This process makes the transition into a new year easier with a current assessment of fiscal strengths, weaknesses, and new opportunities.

An ideal first step is to prepare your financial documents, which includes a balance sheet and profit and loss statement. The balance sheet should encompass all assets and debts such as all equipment, livestock, crops in storage, loans and credit card balances. The profit and loss statement should itemize the farm’s income and expenses. This statement provides helpful insight into any trends on both the income and expense side. Software programs such as QuickBooks can generate both statements, but if you don’t utilize a software program, you can request a form fillable balance sheet and profit and loss statement from your local lender.

Andrea D. Foore is the assistant vice president/agribusiness loan officer for ACNB Bank.

