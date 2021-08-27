As most area students have now returned to school, the Adams County Library System staff puts our Summer Quest hats away and have begun working on programming for the months of September, October, and November 2021. We are very excited to confirm that in-person programming is returning to the Adams County Library System starting September 1st in all of our branches. Our 3-month programming calendar “What’s Happening?” returns and is available online through our website www.adamslibrary.org or on the library’s Facebook page now. Printed copies are also available in all library branches. We welcome all of our program attendees back for all ages and can’t wait to have some fun learning with everyone in person again. Masks will be required for those attending programs over the age of 2.
In addition to in-person programming returning to the Adams County Library System this September, the library is also excited to again participate this year in the American Library Association’s Annual Library Card Sign-Up Month. According to the American Library Association, Library Card Sign-Up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year since 1987. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries around the country unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs-up for their own library card. Throughout the school year, public librarians will assist parents and caregivers with saving hundreds of dollars on educational resources and services for their children. This is especially true with 21st Century researching methods which require students of virtually all ages to use online research databases that are available in school including Power Libraries! which is provided from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Office of Commonwealth Libraries. However, at home, the students need a public library card to access these Power Library databases as well as those the Adams County Library System specifically provides access to. The Library System works
