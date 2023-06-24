When you hear that residential mortgage rates are high, home inventories are low, and the average amount of days homes are on the market is seven, you may ask yourself, how can I purchase a home in this challenging environment?

In April, both REDFIN and the Realtors Association of York and Adams County reported the average number of days a house was on the market was seven to eight days, and there was a decrease of approximately 30% in the total number of houses sold. The good news for buyers was the average sales price dropped from the low-to-mid $280s to the low-to-mid $260s.

Arthur L. Rathell III is the senior vice president and residential mortgage manager (NMLS#: 783556) for ACNB Bank.

