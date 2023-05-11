Adams County’s green spaces are some of the biggest reasons for our highly-rated quality of life. It seems everyone enjoys and appreciates our expansive battlefield vistas, fields, forests, orchards, and nature. And those agricultural green spaces drive one of our most unique industries: agribusiness, a blending of agriculture and business, manufacturing, and food production.

Here at the Adams County Economic Alliance, we deeply respect our human connection to the land. So much so that we’re currently focused on a big question: what do our agribusinesses need to succeed?

Robin Fitzpatrick is president of Adams Economic Alliance, which comprises three organizations: The Adams County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC), the Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA), and the Adams County General Authority (ACGA). For more information, see adamsalliance.org, follow us on Twitter (@AdamsAlliance), Facebook (http://www.Facebook.com/AdamsAlliance), and LinkedIn (Adams Economic Alliance), or contact us at 717-334-0042.

