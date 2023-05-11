Adams County’s green spaces are some of the biggest reasons for our highly-rated quality of life. It seems everyone enjoys and appreciates our expansive battlefield vistas, fields, forests, orchards, and nature. And those agricultural green spaces drive one of our most unique industries: agribusiness, a blending of agriculture and business, manufacturing, and food production.
Here at the Adams County Economic Alliance, we deeply respect our human connection to the land. So much so that we’re currently focused on a big question: what do our agribusinesses need to succeed?
The Alliance is proud to announce we’re launching the Adams County Agribusiness Project, a countywide needs assessment of agricultural workers, farmers, business owners, and migrant seasonal farm worker families. This project is being funded by South Central Pennsylvania Works, our regional workforce development board, and our partners, including Collaborating for Youth and Allegro Learning Solutions.
Primary goals for the project include:
• Conducting outreach to business leaders within Adams County’s agricultural industry
• Assessing agribusiness workforce needs
• Gaining an understanding of workforce challenges facing agriculture leaders
In a nutshell, we look forward to learning about the current challenges within the agribusiness sector and how we might help fix or fill any gaps, with the long-term goal of nurturing and retaining this vital workforce.
The point person for Adams County Agribusiness Project is Brady Rodgers, our director of business and community outreach. I encourage all agribusiness leaders to reach out to Brady (or be prepared for his call) and let your voice be heard. The Alliance has the potential to bolster and help agribusinesses prepare for the future, so please tell us honestly what you’re experiencing and what you need to succeed. How can we help? How can we facilitate and anticipate current and future workforce needs?
I also want to take this opportunity to put Brady in the spotlight: Since he joined our organization almost a year ago, he has made great strides and a wonderful difference in our community. It is still difficult for our small economic development organization to cover the entire county’s industry needs, but with Brady’s help, we are doing so much more.
Brady has taken the reins of our ENGAGE! Program, meeting one-on-one with business leaders to assess needs across a wide variety of small businesses and corporations. He has also assisted with the formation of our Adams County Veterans Advocate Network, designed to help our nearly 8,000 veterans with the challenges they face, including affordable housing, transportation, mental health, and even food insecurity.
Join me in wishing Brady a happy anniversary. He has quickly become a friendly face of our organization within the community. We look forward to learning how to expand our economic development role through his newest focus, assisting agribusinesses. Please reach out to Brady at brodgers@adamsalliance.com or call 717-334-0042, ext. 4.
We look forward to sharing what we learn about Adams County’s agribusinesses and how we can strengthen this niche in the future.
Robin Fitzpatrick is president of Adams Economic Alliance, which comprises three organizations: The Adams County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC), the Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA), and the Adams County General Authority (ACGA). For more information, see adamsalliance.org, follow us on Twitter (@AdamsAlliance), Facebook (http://www.Facebook.com/AdamsAlliance), and LinkedIn (Adams Economic Alliance), or contact us at 717-334-0042.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.