On Monday, April 12, we were welcomed by the supervisors of Butler Township to present information on the ECHO (Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity) Project. There, we were joined by a family who successfully applied for the program and are interested in participation.
We were so happy to meet this family and all information was well received by the township supervisors. We are excited to make progress with this work and look forward to sharing future updates. If you are interested in learning more about the ECHO Program, visit @Home in Adams County’s website, www.homeinadamscounty.org, to learn more or contact Vicki Huffaker of Adams County Office for Aging at vhuff@acofa.org for additional information.
Caroline Johnson is coordinator of @Home in Adams County, which focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. @Home is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by the South Central Community Action Programs.
