What keeps me up at night as a former senior cyber security analyst? The United States internet has numerous network vulnerabilities, which would have significant impact on the user’s activities. However, the adversary detecting and compromising the domain name servers (DNS) root servers could potentially cripple the internet and disrupt the political, social, and economic fabric of our society and the world.

The root server attack has the potential of compromising the 13 DNS servers throughout the world. These 13 DNS servers are the critical backbone in providing network connectivity to all critical sectors of the world, which includes political, social, and economic institutions. Without this internet service, the political institutions wouldn’t be able to perform simple critical perfunctionary functions such as collecting taxes from citizens for revenue and banks dispersing funds of customers might cease to exist.

Glenn Fiedelholtz was a senior cyber threat analyst for the federal government for 25 years. In addition, he worked for Raytheon and Northern Grumman Corporation as a cyber security analyst. He published the Cyber Security Network Guide textbook and many scholarly articles concerning different cyber security topics.

