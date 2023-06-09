We are quite proud of our daycare program at the YWCA. Like so many businesses of every shape and size, we’ve had challenges in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and directly and indirectly related changes. We’re proud of our history, sure. But as I write this, we’re gratified to say we’re more vital than ever.

It’s already summer at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County Child Enrichment Program, and many changes are happening at our center at the main YWCA location located at 909 Fairfield Road in Gettysburg. The infant room closed in January, and we are excited to announce that, as of June 5, we welcomed back the infants (ages six months to one year) into our care. This is a good thing for us but terrific news for parents of children in this age range. If part of our mission is to empower women (and families), providing this crucial childcare piece is essential.

Katie Myers is the director of the Child Enrichment Program at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.

