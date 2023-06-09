We are quite proud of our daycare program at the YWCA. Like so many businesses of every shape and size, we’ve had challenges in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and directly and indirectly related changes. We’re proud of our history, sure. But as I write this, we’re gratified to say we’re more vital than ever.
It’s already summer at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County Child Enrichment Program, and many changes are happening at our center at the main YWCA location located at 909 Fairfield Road in Gettysburg. The infant room closed in January, and we are excited to announce that, as of June 5, we welcomed back the infants (ages six months to one year) into our care. This is a good thing for us but terrific news for parents of children in this age range. If part of our mission is to empower women (and families), providing this crucial childcare piece is essential.
I’ve got good news about our summer camp program. First, I’ll share the good stuff. Our program took off on May 30 with 25 students in attendance. The bad, if you will? This program is full at this time, which will not deter me from telling you how great it is. We make field trips to places like Zoo America and Hershey Park. We’re also thrilled to be bringing the mystique of the universe to our campers through a program that brings the night sky to us, personally, through a program called Night Wonders of Astronomy. We’re always looking for something new and engaging, and this one seems like it could become a tradition.
So, for future reference, summer camp is provided from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack are included in tuition. Camp typically begins the Monday following the last day of school in the Gettysburg Area School District and ends the Friday prior to school beginning.
Other exciting news, the Fairfield Road location has hired eight new staff in the last four months. Childcare is hard work, and nobody is getting rich doing it. Just like teaching (and many other jobs), it takes a particular passion and dedication. We’ve got that kind of staff right now and aim to keep it that way.
The Fairfield Road and ACC locations will attend the Library FunFest on June 9, 3-7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park. This is a large event to inform parents and community members about our Pre-K Counts Program, held at both locations during the school year.
Lastly, we will hold our yearly Donuts with Dads event on Friday, June 16, 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the community room.
Katie Myers is the director of the Child Enrichment Program at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
