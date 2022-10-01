Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Rain showers in the morning becoming a steady light rain in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.