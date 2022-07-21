Impervious surfaces like roofs, driveways, and roads prevent rainwater from soaking into the ground, which results in water quality impairments. As impervious surfaces increase, more pollutants are washed directly into local waterways.
Lawns are the predominant form of landscaping in America. Although lawns can prevent erosion better than bare soil, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, many lawns can be up to 90% impervious. Homeowners can take simple actions to encourage rain to soak into the ground and reduce their stormwater runoff. Eco-scaping or conservation landscaping is replacing turf grass with native plants to improve water quality, promote native species, and provide wildlife habitat.
Native plants are plants that occurred within this region before European colonization. There are approximately 2,100 native plants in Pennsylvania. Whereas an introduced, non-native, or invasive plant is one that has been brought here and become established in the wild. There are at least 1,300 species of non-native plants in Pennsylvania, that’s 37% of our total wild plant flora. Native plants are easier on the environment, they eliminate the need for fertilizers and pesticides, and rarely require supplemental water. Natives are easier to grow than non-native ornamentals because they are adapted to this area and our regional wildlife like bees, butterflies, and birds have adapted to using native plants as a source of food and shelter.
Dr. Doug Tallamy of the University of Delaware believes that the average homeowner can trigger dramatic reversal of environmental damage without waiting for required changes by law and leadership. Doug states that if half of the American lawns were replaced with native plants, we would create the equivalent of a 20-million-acre national park – nine times bigger than Yellowstone, or 100 times bigger than Shenandoah National Park.
Believe it or not, you aren’t going to find many of these native plants at the big box stores, but you can get them from us- for free– through the Adams County Planting Partnership (ACPP).
This week’s ACPP Species Spotlight is Physocarpus Opulifolius, or common ninebark. Ninebark features yellow, green, or reddish leaves that form a cascading mound. In late spring clusters of white or pink flowers bloom, and the red fruit that is produced in late summer attracts many bird species.
Named for its unusual bark which peels in strips to reveal several layers of reddish to light brown inner bark, ninebark is a popular ‘winter interest’ shrub. This multi-purpose shrub tolerates wet to dry soil, sandy or rocky soil, clay soil, alkaline and acidic soils and all sunlight except full deep shade. It makes an excellent hedge plant, provides good erosion control and deer and rabbits do not normally eat the foliage, bark, or other parts of ninebark shrubs. Ninebark is a long-lived shrub requiring little care once established, makes a good alternative for Japanese spirea, and it is one of the 24 native species being offered for free this fall, through the Adams County Planting Partnership.
The Adams County Conservation District is thankful for the support of our County Commissioners, the Watershed Alliance of Adams County, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and our local planting partners who make the Adams County Planting Partnership a success.
