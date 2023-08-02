This column is addressed to folks who have recently moved here and to folks who grew up here. When I meet new arrivals to Adams County, I often ask what attracted them to live here. The answers consistently range between Adams County’s rich history and rural character. The great old barns that dot the countryside represent both.
If these old barns could talk, they would tell how trees from nearby woodlots were felled and hand-hewn into heavy timbers joined together with wooden pegs to form a framework that would last for centuries. They would tell of generations of hardworking families whose lives centered around their barns, working the land and tending to their livestock. They’d remember hay bales stacked neatly on the hottest days of summer and kids crawling through tunnels in the hay mow.
Experience some of this history when the HGAC Historic Barns Tour of Gettysburg and Adams County returns on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Proceeds from the tour are used to provide cash grants to barn owners for needed repairs to historic barns in Adams County. Since 2013, Historic Gettysburg-Adams County (HGAC) has provided assistance to help preserve more than 40 barns. Event sponsorships are available at http://www.HGAConline.org.
The Tour includes five privately owned barns that are usually closed to the public and begins at the historic Round Barn near Cashtown. Participants can check in at the Round Barn between 10 a.m. and noon and receive a tour booklet and map showing the barn locations on the tour. After exploring the Round Barn, participants can drive to any barn on the tour, in any order, and stay as long as they wish. The tour ends at 4 p.m. and will be held rain or shine.
Fun and educational activities will be featured at each barn throughout the day, including a timber framing demonstration, living history characters, arts and crafts, and a cider press demonstration. One barn will host live music and dance from the 1800s when the barns on the tour were built.
Tickets are available both in advance and on the day of the event. Adults are $35 in advance and $40 the day of the event. Purchase advance tickets through Eventbrite by using the link provided on http://www.HGAConline.org. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event at the Round Barn. This is a family-friendly event; all kids under 18 are free and must be accompanied by an adult.
Whether you’re new to Adams County or have lived here all your life, this is a unique opportunity to learn about, enjoy, and celebrate Adams County’s rich history and rural character. Hope to see you there.
Bob McIlhenny is the director of development of the Barn Preservation Project and Grant Program sponsored by HGAC.
