Fifty years after graduating together from high school, we met at Becky Moy’s Greenbridge Pottery and Gardens two weeks ago, looking at each other humorously among the irises and roses as it began to drizzle. A dozen of us have kept in touch over the years, but when Kathy pulled me aside and said she’d always wanted to thank me for something, I couldn’t imagine what. “That day you and Becky told me to read ‘Anne of Green Gables.’ I had only read pretty serious books before that. I learned to read for fun with Anne. I loved her imagination; it really changed me,” Kathy said.

I was stunned. Growing up with imaginative children’s books was a given for me. Now, my friend might laugh to know that during the school year, I struggle through books about history, public policy, and the environment. But summer is still for mysteries, classics, and children’s books.

Judy Young is a retired United Methodist pastor who reads books with the Green Gettysburg Book Club.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.