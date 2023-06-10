Fifty years after graduating together from high school, we met at Becky Moy’s Greenbridge Pottery and Gardens two weeks ago, looking at each other humorously among the irises and roses as it began to drizzle. A dozen of us have kept in touch over the years, but when Kathy pulled me aside and said she’d always wanted to thank me for something, I couldn’t imagine what. “That day you and Becky told me to read ‘Anne of Green Gables.’ I had only read pretty serious books before that. I learned to read for fun with Anne. I loved her imagination; it really changed me,” Kathy said.
I was stunned. Growing up with imaginative children’s books was a given for me. Now, my friend might laugh to know that during the school year, I struggle through books about history, public policy, and the environment. But summer is still for mysteries, classics, and children’s books.
A week after the reunion, we hosted a young family, and I decided to ask the seventh-grade daughter if she had read “Anne of Green Gables.” No. When her mother mentioned not having read it either, I passed on to them one of our two copies.
Summer reading is food for the soul, as well as the imagination. Our lakeside cottage has “The Wind in the Willows” for anyone who needs to be reminded of what boats are for. Said the Water Rat to the Mole: “There is nothing – absolutely nothing – half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.” These days it is possible to take hundreds of books to the lake all on one Kindle. But if there is room, it’s lovely to have actual books.
We keep ten or so Louise Pennys up north. Penny has written many stories about Three Pines, a small community of artists and writers in Quebec. Armand Gamache is the detective in Montreal’s Sureté who solves their mysteries. Or across the pond, The Thursday Murder Club series describes a British retirement community book discussion group turned into sleuths of a ridiculously high level. Why not? It’s summer reading. And if you have adult company who haven’t been introduced to the most delightful British mysteries, bring out Dorothy Sayers’ Lord Peter Wimsey novels or the modern P.D. James. James herself had a different idea of the greatest of all mystery writers; that would be Jane Austen, James once commented in an interview. Think about it. Each novel reaches a denouement because of an unexpected twist. Keeping Austen’s novels on hand was a requirement for my family, but our favorite sailing adventures of all time were written by the same man under two different pseudonyms. “A Hero for Leanda” and “Two if By Sea” can still be found on used book websites. Of course, if you like horse racing or flying, there is always Dick Francis. And then you can always sneak books about any authorial obsession into your suitcase. I had a wonderful time recently with “Contested Will: Who Wrote Shakespeare?,” a delightful book researching various types of people who doubt the identity of the actor-turned-playwright. And this summer, I look forward to finishing “Jane Austen and the Clergy.” On some topics, every detail is fascinating. Have a wonderful summer.
Judy Young is a retired United Methodist pastor who reads books with the Green Gettysburg Book Club.
